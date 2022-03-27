Betsy Meade Kelly
March 17, 1942 - March 17, 2022
Betsy Meade Kelly, formerly of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born on March 17, 1942, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Richard Andrew and Mildred Lipscomb Meade. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 23 years, Joseph Richard Kelly.
Betsy grew up in Charlottesville and attended Lane High School. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964 with a BA in French Literature, and in 1965 with a MAT in French Education. Betsy married the love of her life, Joe Kelly, on August 19, 1973. She had a long high school teaching career, beginning in Virginia in 1965, and ending with 19 years of teaching French at Pope High School in Cobb County, Ga. She spent many summers traveling in France and Europe, staying with French families, and hosting foreign exchange students in her home. After retiring in 2004, Betsy volunteered as an English Language Tutor to Bosnian refugees. She also volunteered at Saint Joseph's Hospital in the Heart and Vascular Center where her husband was treated. She was an avid reader, enjoyed learning new languages, and loved to cook. Betsy was caring and thoughtful toward all she met. Her selfless ways touched many and will not be forgotten.
Betsy is survived by her brother, Andrew Meade of Charlottesville, Va.; her niece, Bethany Vosburgh of Albany, N.Y.; her nephew, Broocks Meade of Charlottesville, Va., and many friends who were like family to her in Kennesaw, Ga. and France.
Special thanks to the staff at Martha Jefferson House for the loving care they gave Betsy during the last few years of her life. The family would also like to thank Karin Bonding, CFA, for managing Betsy's financial affairs for many years and being a wonderful friend to her during her final years in Charlottesville.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Atlanta, Ga. For more details email: [email protected]
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Cardiovascular Research Foundation at: https://www.crf.org/
or Habitat for Humanity
at: habitat
.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.habitat
.org/
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.