Betty Jane Ladd Allen
Betty Jane Ladd Allen, 77, of Barboursville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home, to enter her eternal rest. Betty was born on May 5, 1944. She was the youngest child of Edward Washington Ladd Sr. and Patsy Estes Ladd of Cismont, Va.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband of 48 years, Donald Lee Allen; sisters, Florence Moyer and Lorene Dollins; and brothers, Edward W. Ladd Jr., George Ladd, Douglas Ladd, and Roy Ladd.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories her son, Paul Linwood Allen of Barboursville Va.; daughter, Denise Jane Allen Carey (Tom Davis Jr.) of Ruckersville, Va.; one granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Veney and husband, Tevis Veney; four great-grandchildren, Caliah Coronado, Trenton, Carson, and Israel Veney of Kent Store, Va.; one sister, Annie Mae Carpenter of Gordonsville, Va.; one brother, Lewis Ladd (Paula) of Hartfield, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Ladd of Okemos, Michigan, and Bunny Morris of Palmyra, Va.; one brother-in-law, William R. Allen (Barbara) of Chesterfield, Va., a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She studied nursing and was an LPN at Martha Jefferson Hospital where she retired.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to JABA Senior Center of Stanardsville, VA 22973. (222 Main Street)
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m on Friday April 1, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church 11484 St. Just Road, Unionville, VA 22567. www.preddyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 29, 2022.