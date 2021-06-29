Betty Thurman BrownDecember 13,1934 - June 24, 2021Betty Thurman Brown, 86, of Landon Lane, Orange, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville.Born on December 13, 1934, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Hugh O. Thurman and Lucille Roudabush Thurman. She is also predeceased by her husband, Dale D. Brown; three brothers, Ernest Thurman, Thomas Thurman, and Hugh Thurman Jr.; and two sisters, Joyce Bradt, and Doris Stevenson.She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aux. of the VFW Post 2217.Betty is survived by a son, Alan Brown and wife, Jeanette, of Orange; two grandchildren, Ashley McGiff and husband, Richard, of Virginia Beach, and Jonathan Brown and wife, Sierra, of Charlottesville; three great-grandchildren, Teagan McGiff, Corrine McGiff, and Henry Brown; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. Don Hughes will officiated. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.