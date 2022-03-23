Betty Lou O'QuinnJune 18, 1938 - March 20, 2022Betty Lou O'Quinn, 83, of Earlysville, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, following an extended illness.She was born on June 18, 1938, in Buchanan County, Va., to Scott Cline Sr. and Lydia Perry Cline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jessie C. O'Quinn Sr.; her son, Jessie (JC) O'Quinn Jr.; four brothers, Earl Cline, Cecil Cline, Scott Cline Jr., and Harold Cline; and seven sisters, Effie Cline, Evelyn Daniels Deel, Lula Smith, Edith Clevinger, Elizabeth Matney, Janice Hale and Emma Jean Cline.Betty is survived by her daughter, Pam Sullivan and husband, Wayne, of Ivy, Va.; grandson, Justin Sullivan and wife, Cally, of Charlottesville, Va.; great-granddaughter, Sia Sullivan of Charlottesville, Va.; sisters-in-law, Pattie Baber of Crozet, Va., Fern Rose and Charlotte Rose of Clintwood, Va., Lois O'Quinn of Abingdon, Va., and Janice O'Quinn of Haysi, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Betty was a 1957 graduate of Grundy High School. She moved to Washington, DC after graduation to pursue a career with the U.S. Department of the Navy. She returned to Grundy a short time later and began working for the county. She eventually moved to Charlottesville with the love of her life and worked for Grassy Knoll Hatchery until it's closure. She ended her career with Albemarle County where she received numerous awards and retired after 25 years of service. She was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church and attended 20/20 Ministry until her illness. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to cook and will long be remembered for the recipes she didn't leave behind.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22903. A funeral service will be held immediately following with interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail Charlottesville, VA 22911.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22901.