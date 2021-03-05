Betty Jane Prufer
February 17, 1931 - February 6, 2021
Betty Jane Prufer of Charlottesville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Betty Jane was born in Staunton, Va., to Charles William Prufer and Mary Elizabeth Lohr Prufer. Her family owned and operated the Prufer Bookbindery in Staunton for over 100 years. She had lived in Charlottesville since 1966. A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Staunton, she had attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. She was the Secretary to the Superintendent at Staunton Military Academy and later an Intelligence Research Specialist with the U.S. Army Foreign Science & Technology Center in Charlottesville. She was a world traveler, a long-time church volunteer at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, had a love of the beach, shopping, home decorating and kept her friends for decades. She was a highly independent woman on the go!
Betty Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Christine Sartori and her husband, Gerard Augustine Sartori; nephews, Patrick Sartori and James Sartori; niece, Marie Christine Sartori; and great-nephew, John Michael Sartori.
Betty Jane is survived by niece, Olivia Sartori of Montana; nephews, Peter Sartori (Lynne) of Texas, and Michael Sartori (Leslie) of Texas; grand nieces and nephews, Gerard L. Sartori (Liz), Meghan Christensen, Matthew Sartori, Reid Sartori (Bianca), Hannah Messerli (Blake), James Arthur Sartori and Christina Montano; and great-grand nieces and nephews, Abigail Sartori, Gerard G. Sartori, Peter Christensen, Jack Christensen, Gerard M. Sartori, Catherine Sartori, Maya Sartori, Tara Sartori and Hunter Messerli.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at Holy Comforter Catholic Church on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private burial was held at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton.
Memorials may be given to any of the local food banks in Charlottesville. Betty Jane felt strongly that no one, and especially children, should go hungry.
The family of Betty Jane wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Our Lady of Peace Retirement Community. The Assisted Living community where she lived for almost six years surrounded her with caring and loving people who made her a part of their family, watched over her, smiled at her independence and humored her in many ways. This past year with the tragic pandemic, everyone's world changed. It was challenging for the staff and it was equally challenging for many of the residents. It did not escape Betty Jane that the staff did their new stringent daily tasks with dedication and grace. For an independent woman, the changes were hard and she frequently told her family how she appreciated the little things the staff did to make life better, happier and more tolerable during such extraordinarily trying times. And, we thank you so very much.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 5, 2021.