Betty Jane Prufer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA
Betty Jane Prufer

February 17, 1931 - February 6, 2021

Betty Jane Prufer of Charlottesville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Betty Jane was born in Staunton, Va., to Charles William Prufer and Mary Elizabeth Lohr Prufer. Her family owned and operated the Prufer Bookbindery in Staunton for over 100 years. She had lived in Charlottesville since 1966. A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Staunton, she had attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. She was the Secretary to the Superintendent at Staunton Military Academy and later an Intelligence Research Specialist with the U.S. Army Foreign Science & Technology Center in Charlottesville. She was a world traveler, a long-time church volunteer at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, had a love of the beach, shopping, home decorating and kept her friends for decades. She was a highly independent woman on the go!

Betty Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Christine Sartori and her husband, Gerard Augustine Sartori; nephews, Patrick Sartori and James Sartori; niece, Marie Christine Sartori; and great-nephew, John Michael Sartori.

Betty Jane is survived by niece, Olivia Sartori of Montana; nephews, Peter Sartori (Lynne) of Texas, and Michael Sartori (Leslie) of Texas; grand nieces and nephews, Gerard L. Sartori (Liz), Meghan Christensen, Matthew Sartori, Reid Sartori (Bianca), Hannah Messerli (Blake), James Arthur Sartori and Christina Montano; and great-grand nieces and nephews, Abigail Sartori, Gerard G. Sartori, Peter Christensen, Jack Christensen, Gerard M. Sartori, Catherine Sartori, Maya Sartori, Tara Sartori and Hunter Messerli.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at Holy Comforter Catholic Church on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private burial was held at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton.

Memorials may be given to any of the local food banks in Charlottesville. Betty Jane felt strongly that no one, and especially children, should go hungry.

The family of Betty Jane wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Our Lady of Peace Retirement Community. The Assisted Living community where she lived for almost six years surrounded her with caring and loving people who made her a part of their family, watched over her, smiled at her independence and humored her in many ways. This past year with the tragic pandemic, everyone's world changed. It was challenging for the staff and it was equally challenging for many of the residents. It did not escape Betty Jane that the staff did their new stringent daily tasks with dedication and grace. For an independent woman, the changes were hard and she frequently told her family how she appreciated the little things the staff did to make life better, happier and more tolerable during such extraordinarily trying times. And, we thank you so very much.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Comforter Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
5 Entries
At Betty Jane's memorial Mass, flowers were donated from Joann and Rita. That is all the information of who gave - but the florist company is Plantscapes Florist. [email protected] just in case you did not notice the card
Jill Paitsel
March 10, 2021
Leslie and family. I am so sorry to hear of Betty Jane's passing. I enjoyed getting to know her and you while I was Our Lady of Peace. I missed her and you after my retirement. My love and prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time. May God hold you in his arms.
Pam Walker
March 6, 2021
Prayers and Thoughts to the family of Betty Jane- I used to clean for her several years ago, before I got a full time job, She treated me like family- I had gotten Christmas cards returned back that I had sent to her-I always wondered-.May God give you comfort
LaVerne Shifflett
March 5, 2021
I worked with BETTY JANE at Foreign Science and Technology Center for many years. She was the most cheerful person I have ever met with a smile that she had for everyone. RIP Lou
Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald
March 5, 2021
I knew Betty at work and infrequently talked with her after we were both in retirement. A gracious and lovely person, always. Rest in Peace, Betty.
Rod van Ausdall
March 5, 2021
