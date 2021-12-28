Menu
Betty Bledsoe Thompson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Betty Bledsoe Thompson

Betty Bledsoe Thompson, 82, of Gordonsville, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at her residence. Born on November 9, 1939, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late George Edward Bledsoe and Ruby Durham Bledsoe. Mrs. Thompson was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Ernest Thompson Jr. and Jeffrey Wayne Thompson.

She retired after many years with Rigid Products and Superfresh Grocery store in Orange. She was a member of Rhoadesville Baptist Church and she was a very loving and giving mother, always putting others needs in front of hers.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Tracy Allen Thompson of Gordonsville; her sister, Nancy Bledsoe Morris and husband, Jimmy, of Orange, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday December 31, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. Interment will follow in Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Nancy Stanton-McDaniel will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsinfo.org or ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 3, 2022
Nanette and Tom Watjen
December 29, 2021
I grew up with Betty´s children and she was such a loving caring mother to her family. Very devoted to her family and friends, Tracey you taken care of your mother and be thankful you had the opportunity to spend so much time with her. Rest In Peace Betty
Doug Sacra
Friend
December 28, 2021
