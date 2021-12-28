Betty Bledsoe Thompson
Betty Bledsoe Thompson, 82, of Gordonsville, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at her residence. Born on November 9, 1939, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late George Edward Bledsoe and Ruby Durham Bledsoe. Mrs. Thompson was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Ernest Thompson Jr. and Jeffrey Wayne Thompson.
She retired after many years with Rigid Products and Superfresh Grocery store in Orange. She was a member of Rhoadesville Baptist Church and she was a very loving and giving mother, always putting others needs in front of hers.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Tracy Allen Thompson of Gordonsville; her sister, Nancy Bledsoe Morris and husband, Jimmy, of Orange, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday December 31, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. Interment will follow in Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Nancy Stanton-McDaniel will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsinfo.org
or ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.