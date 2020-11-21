Betty Vancaneghem AnconaBetty Vancaneghem Ancona, 73, of Gordonsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George Vancaneghem and Charlotte Vancaneghem.Betty is survived by her husband, Giuseppe Ancona of Gordonsville; son, Louis Ancona of Bowling Green, Ky.; daughters, Betty Miller and husband, Kurt, of Gordonsville, Jennifer Lyons and husband, Ben, of Columbia, and Susan Brooking and husband, Bob, of Barboursville; and grandchildren, Amanda Lyons, Benny Lyons, Michael Lyons, Sidney Lyons, Connor Brooking, Nathan Brooking and Nicholas Ancona.A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Orange, Va.Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family.