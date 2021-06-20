Beverley Belt McCauley, 86, died on June 15, 2021. Born in Charlottesville, Va,, Beverley was predeceased by her parents, Lillian Belt and Henry Belt, and her stepmother, Carlos (Peg) Belt.
She is survived by her husband, C. Edward McCauley; her son, Scott and his daughters, Erin, Sara, and Ashley; her daughter, Sara and her children, Summer, Zane, and Isaac; her sister, Anne Seawell; and her stepbrother, Thomas Belt.
A graduate of James Madison University and UNC – Chapel Hill, Beverley taught elementary education in the Charlottesville, Va., and Durham, N.C. school systems.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Beverley was a compassionate and thoughtful person who could only see the best in anyone. She will be remembered for her cards, letters, and ability to tell stories through her written words.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Charlottesville, Va.
Laura and I are so sorry and sad about you and your family's loss. Laura was so appreciative as Beverly was very helpful in advising her in helping me try to stay out of trouble. My phone is 704-591-2206 if there is anything thing at all we can do for you and your family.
Fred and Laura Brown
June 21, 2021
Ed, we miss you and Beverley and so sorry we can´t spend time with you. You and your family are a group of outstanding persons who are models of quality citizens with positive contributions to all who know you.
Bob & Glenda Burgin
June 21, 2021
The NCHA Family
June 21, 2021
Ed,
We are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Greg
Greg Beier
June 21, 2021
Beverly taught at Hope Valley Elementary in Durham with me. I was a young new teacher and she helped me by being a mentor. She was a wonderful teacher and a compassionate supportive friend.