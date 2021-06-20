Beverley McCauley



May 30, 1935 - June 15, 2021



Beverley Belt McCauley, 86, died on June 15, 2021. Born in Charlottesville, Va,, Beverley was predeceased by her parents, Lillian Belt and Henry Belt, and her stepmother, Carlos (Peg) Belt.



She is survived by her husband, C. Edward McCauley; her son, Scott and his daughters, Erin, Sara, and Ashley; her daughter, Sara and her children, Summer, Zane, and Isaac; her sister, Anne Seawell; and her stepbrother, Thomas Belt.



A graduate of James Madison University and UNC – Chapel Hill, Beverley taught elementary education in the Charlottesville, Va., and Durham, N.C. school systems.



A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Beverley was a compassionate and thoughtful person who could only see the best in anyone. She will be remembered for her cards, letters, and ability to tell stories through her written words.



A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.