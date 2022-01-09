Bian June Priddy
June 28, 1948 - January 7, 2022
Bian June Priddy, 73, of Faber passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
She was born June 28, 1948 in Charlottesville the daughter of the late James O. Phillips and Bertha Harvey Phillips.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters, Estelle Phillips, Ione Phillips, Shirley Phillips Carter, Wylema Phillips, and Gail Roberts and three brothers, Robert Austin Phillips, Thomas "T.W." Phillips and James "Jim" Edward Phillips.
June as most knew her was a kind, considerate, loveable, and dedicated person to her husband John and a loyal and faithful member of Rock Spring United Methodist Church. She never met a stranger and was always smiling and teasing others in a kind way. She was a retired employee of Jefferson National Bank.
She is survived by her husband, John; her devoted nephew, James M. Carter and wife, Amy of Montross and her sister, Cindy Phillips Ferguson and husband, Bill of Amherst.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rock Spring United Methodist Church in Faber with Pastor Hillary Evans officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and suggests that memorial contributions be made in June's memory to Rock Spring United Methodist Church 1655 Rock Spring Road, Faber, Virginia 22938.
Family and friends may sign her virtual guestbook at WellsSheffield.com
.
Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.