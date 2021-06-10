Menu
Billy Toney
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tyree Funeral Home Inc - Oak Hill
999 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV
Billy Toney

October 19, 1940 - June 8, 2021

Billy Con Toney, 80, of Oak Hill, W.Va., a resident of Ruckersville, Va., for 30 years, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.

Born on October 19, 1940, in Carlisle, W.Va., he was the son of the late Leon Franklin and Pauline Jean Pemberton Toney. Billy was a United States Navy Veteran. He was the owner of D&S Drywall and retired from P&D Interiors. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lucille Wood Toney; children, Jeanine Shreve, Robert Alford, Patricia McCann, and Deborah Donlon; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Clyde Toney, Larry Toney, and Cooper Toney.

It was Billy's wish to be cremated. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.

Tyree Funeral Home Inc.

999 Jones Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Tyree Funeral Home Inc - Oak Hill
