Brandon Allen Legg



Brandon Allen Legg, age 32, of Ruckersville, Va., passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1987, to loving parents, Rex and Donna Legg. He was preceded in death by grandma, Maxine Alley (Hugh); grandad, Hughart Legg; and grandad Jessie Lamb.



Brandon is survived by his parents; his grandma, Betty; his children, Savannah and Sadie; the mother of his children, Dawn, and her son, Matthew; his brothers, Travis, Troy (Melanie and Blake), and Cory (Bailey); as well as countless other friends and family members.



Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and watching UVA basketball. Brandon will be remembered for his funny personality and ability to light up a room.



Family and friends are invited to attend family night on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and the funeral on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 12 p.m., both at First Bible Baptist Church in Stanardsville.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 17, 2020.