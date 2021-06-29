Menu
Brenda Sue Lamb Slaughter
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Brenda Sue Lamb Slaughter

Brenda Sue Lamb Slaughter, 58, of Stanardsville, passed away on June 26, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. She was born on August 16,1962. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lamb.

She is survived by her mother, Hester Margina Roach Lamb; husband, Michael Edward Slaughter; son, Michael Edward Slaughter II; brother, David Lewis Lamb; sisters, Barbara Jean Taylor and husband, Robert and Lisa Carol Dean and husband, Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home Chapel
Madison, VA
Jul
1
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home Chapel
Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
God never made mistakes and He didn't make one by sending Brenda into our lives. Her pleasant personality made her a welcome presencein to so many people's lives. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a considerate hair dresser and that's why we would not go to anyone else but her. She will be missed here, but someone in the great somewhere now has a terrific person taking care of them. Bob Donnelly
Bob Donnelly
July 10, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy as this very difficult time. We are thinking of you all. Brenda was an amazing strong kind wonderful person and she will be missed by hundreds of us. Please take care of each other. celeste and Fran.
Celeste and Frances Staley
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry that I didn't know in time for the service. Brenda cut my hair for years. A bright light has gone out in this world. We had so many talks about our mom's. I know Lisa is heart broken. Mine is too.
Susan Gross
Work
July 1, 2021
Bob and I are devastated by the loss of this beautiful soul. Our love and prayers to her family and especially her sister Lisa.
Peg and Bob Donnelly
July 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Merry Collier
School
July 1, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to hear about Brenda. My heart is breaking for Lisa and the rest of the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Karen Burkholder
July 1, 2021
Sending our condolences to you Mike and your family know you all are in our prayers.
Kathy&Donald Roach
School
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Brenda's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Mary Hogge
Friend
June 29, 2021
Michael I´m so sorry for your loss sending prayers to you and your family
Bernice Carey
School
June 29, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
June 29, 2021
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy for your loss. May God give you peace and comfort you during this most difficult time.
Vv
Other
June 28, 2021
