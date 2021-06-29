Brenda Sue Lamb Slaughter
Brenda Sue Lamb Slaughter, 58, of Stanardsville, passed away on June 26, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. She was born on August 16,1962. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lamb.
She is survived by her mother, Hester Margina Roach Lamb; husband, Michael Edward Slaughter; son, Michael Edward Slaughter II; brother, David Lewis Lamb; sisters, Barbara Jean Taylor and husband, Robert and Lisa Carol Dean and husband, Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 29, 2021.