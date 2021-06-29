God never made mistakes and He didn't make one by sending Brenda into our lives. Her pleasant personality made her a welcome presencein to so many people's lives. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a considerate hair dresser and that's why we would not go to anyone else but her. She will be missed here, but someone in the great somewhere now has a terrific person taking care of them. Bob Donnelly

Bob Donnelly July 10, 2021