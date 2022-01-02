Menu
Brenda Walker Travis
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Brenda Walker Travis

February 21, 1948 - December 28, 2021

Brenda Walker Travis, 73, of Gordonsville, Virginia, passed away on December 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Born on February 21, 1948, in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Edith Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Travis.

Brenda is survived by her two sons, Walker Travis and his wife, Allison, of Gordonsville, Virginia, and Brooks Travis of Gordonsville, Virginia; her brother, Donnie Walker of Charlottesville, Virginia; and many loving granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbors, and friends.

Brenda grew up in Charlottesville and studied Interior Design at Virginia Commonwealth University. After graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Travis, and the two eventually settled in the Boswell's Tavern area to raise their family. Her favorite place to visit was Hatteras Village, North Carolina, where she spent many summers with her family and friends. She enjoyed decorating and crafting, reading, working in her flowers, and spending time with her three granddaughters, Lily, Lauren, and Willow.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped Brenda through her final month, especially the doctors and nurses of Saint Mary's and Martha Jefferson Hospitals and the staff at Canterbury Rehabilitation.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Andrews Chapel, State Rte 686, Paddock Wood Road, Keswick, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Outer Banks Preservation Association, www.obpa.org or the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org.

Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Saint Andrews Chapel
State Rte 686, Paddock Wood Road, Keswick, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry! Brenda was that bright beautiful person who could make anyone feel good. My condolences to Travis and all the family and friends. I am sorry for your loss!
William Raines
School
January 3, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mrs. Travis´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to her family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
January 2, 2022
I have such fond memories of Brenda and her family. I worked with her mom for many years at Johnson School. They wallpapered a room for me. In that room I tutored Brenda and Charlie´s son. I depended on Donnie to keep my cars in running condition. Everyone is remembered for their talents, work ethic and social skills. My sincere condolences are sent to you.
Nancy Lambert
January 2, 2022
