Brenda Walker Travis
February 21, 1948 - December 28, 2021
Brenda Walker Travis, 73, of Gordonsville, Virginia, passed away on December 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
Born on February 21, 1948, in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Edith Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Travis.
Brenda is survived by her two sons, Walker Travis and his wife, Allison, of Gordonsville, Virginia, and Brooks Travis of Gordonsville, Virginia; her brother, Donnie Walker of Charlottesville, Virginia; and many loving granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbors, and friends.
Brenda grew up in Charlottesville and studied Interior Design at Virginia Commonwealth University. After graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Travis, and the two eventually settled in the Boswell's Tavern area to raise their family. Her favorite place to visit was Hatteras Village, North Carolina, where she spent many summers with her family and friends. She enjoyed decorating and crafting, reading, working in her flowers, and spending time with her three granddaughters, Lily, Lauren, and Willow.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped Brenda through her final month, especially the doctors and nurses of Saint Mary's and Martha Jefferson Hospitals and the staff at Canterbury Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Andrews Chapel, State Rte 686, Paddock Wood Road, Keswick, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Outer Banks Preservation Association, www.obpa.org
or the American Stroke Association
, www.stroke.org
.
