Brenda Gail Wyant
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Brenda Gail Wyant

December 15, 2020

Brenda Gail Wyant, 71, peacefully passed away at her home in Whitehall, on December 15, 2020.

Gail was preceded in death by her father, Earl Davis; mother, Doris Knowles Davis of Clinton, N.C.; and her beloved sister, Sherri Davis of Garner, N.C.

She leaves behind her brother, Larry Davis (Sue) of Goldsboro, N.C.; her sister, Karen Davis of North Carolina; her niece, Rebekah Cox; and nephew, Christopher Malpass.

Closer to home, Gail's smile, sense of humor, and warmth will be missed by her husband of 24 years, David Wyant; her nephew, Eric Melton (Riella) who she proudly raised as her son; her furbabies, Tessie, Star, and Mitzi; her stepchildren, Silvia Dowell (Mike) of Keswick, Va., David Wyant Jr. (Renee) of White Hall, Va., and Donald Wyant (Sharon) of Fluvanna, Va.; and Gail's grandchildren, Alex Dowell, Adam Wyant, Pierce Wyant, Ayden Wyant, and Mykcola Uranza will especially miss being spoiled by "Granny Gail".

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bruce Campbell and Dr. Michael Ragosta for their exceptional care of Gail during her struggles.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in White Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, USA / [email protected], or Love Inc., 198 Spotnap Rd., Ste C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
White Hall, VA
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
So sorry to learn of Gail´s passing. Our prayers are with you and your family. We will all miss her wonderful smile and quick wit. May God Bless.
Laurie and Jeff Triplette
December 20, 2020
David, we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Sheila and Harry Fletcher
December 18, 2020
Condolences for David and family, thought the world of Gail.
Bill Pruett
December 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss , David, and your family. Our hearts go out to You and the pain and loss you must be feeling. We pray Gods strength and Grace for you. With deepest sympathy, Wayne and JoAnn Ferguson
Wayne & JoAnn Ferguson
December 18, 2020
David and family, So sorry for your loss and pray for your comfort. Lou
Lou Fitzgerald
December 17, 2020
David, we are so sorry for your loss. Gail was a special person who helped me a lot during my real estate career. I have many fond memories.
Jerry and Leonard Sandridge
December 17, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences to David and his family. AHS classmate of 1965.
Veronica Herring Brownlee
December 17, 2020
Donald Meck
December 17, 2020
David, sorry to learn of Brenda´s passing. Condolences to you and the family. Carl
Carl Herakovich
December 17, 2020
