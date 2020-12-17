Brenda Gail Wyant
December 15, 2020
Brenda Gail Wyant, 71, peacefully passed away at her home in Whitehall, on December 15, 2020.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, Earl Davis; mother, Doris Knowles Davis of Clinton, N.C.; and her beloved sister, Sherri Davis of Garner, N.C.
She leaves behind her brother, Larry Davis (Sue) of Goldsboro, N.C.; her sister, Karen Davis of North Carolina; her niece, Rebekah Cox; and nephew, Christopher Malpass.
Closer to home, Gail's smile, sense of humor, and warmth will be missed by her husband of 24 years, David Wyant; her nephew, Eric Melton (Riella) who she proudly raised as her son; her furbabies, Tessie, Star, and Mitzi; her stepchildren, Silvia Dowell (Mike) of Keswick, Va., David Wyant Jr. (Renee) of White Hall, Va., and Donald Wyant (Sharon) of Fluvanna, Va.; and Gail's grandchildren, Alex Dowell, Adam Wyant, Pierce Wyant, Ayden Wyant, and Mykcola Uranza will especially miss being spoiled by "Granny Gail".
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bruce Campbell and Dr. Michael Ragosta for their exceptional care of Gail during her struggles.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in White Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, USA / [email protected]
, or Love Inc., 198 Spotnap Rd., Ste C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
