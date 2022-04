Brenda Gail WyantDecember 15, 2020Brenda Gail Wyant, 71, peacefully passed away at her home in Whitehall, on December 15, 2020.Gail was preceded in death by her father, Earl Davis; mother, Doris Knowles Davis of Clinton, N.C.; and her beloved sister, Sherri Davis of Garner, N.C.She leaves behind her brother, Larry Davis (Sue) of Goldsboro, N.C.; her sister, Karen Davis of North Carolina; her niece, Rebekah Cox; and nephew, Christopher Malpass.Closer to home, Gail's smile, sense of humor, and warmth will be missed by her husband of 24 years, David Wyant; her nephew, Eric Melton (Riella) who she proudly raised as her son; her furbabies, Tessie, Star, and Mitzi; her stepchildren, Silvia Dowell (Mike) of Keswick, Va., David Wyant Jr. (Renee) of White Hall, Va., and Donald Wyant (Sharon) of Fluvanna, Va.; and Gail's grandchildren, Alex Dowell, Adam Wyant, Pierce Wyant, Ayden Wyant, and Mykcola Uranza will especially miss being spoiled by "Granny Gail".The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bruce Campbell and Dr. Michael Ragosta for their exceptional care of Gail during her struggles.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in White Hall.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, USA / [email protected] , or Love Inc., 198 Spotnap Rd., Ste C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com