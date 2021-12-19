Menu
Brenda Wyant
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Brenda Wyant

December 11, 1946 - December 17, 2021

Lifelong Greene County resident Brenda Shifflett Wyant moved to her eternal residence with Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021.

She was born on December 11, 1946, the daughter of Essie and Earl Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by siblings, Linda Dunnivan and Joyce and W.E. Shifflett.

Brenda celebrated 52 years as a loving wife to Wade Wyant. She was proud mom to Charles Wyant and his wife, Maggie. She dearly loved and was loved by two grandsons, Chase and Tucker. In addition, two sisters, Janet Andrews and Darnell Morris and husband, Randy, numerous nieces, nephews and friends are left to treasure her memory until we meet again. Brenda will be greatly missed.

The family appreciates your prayers and request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the charity of your choice in Brenda's memory.

The family wishes to thank Malisa and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care during her brief illness.

A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Our thoughts and prayers to Brother Wade and the family. 1st Cor 2:9
William & Brenda Thacker
Friend
December 30, 2021
To the Wyant family: So sorry for your loss.
James and Gloria Cobbs
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Brenda´s passing. She was such a sweet person. My condolences to the family.
Rose Lawson
December 20, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
Sarah & Sunny Mullins
Friend
December 20, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of Brenda´s passing! Thoughts and prayers for all of the family. God bless!
Cindy Joynes
December 20, 2021
Sending condolences and prayers.
Rachel Collier
December 19, 2021
To Brenda's family - my heartfelt sympathy on your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Glenda Morris
December 19, 2021
Prayers for the whole family in their separation from their loved one but comfort in knowing she is well now. May the Lord's peace with you all.
Randy and Sindy Martin
December 19, 2021
Dear Darnell, Charles, and family ... Sending prayers of condolence for your loss. May precious memories bring you comfort. In sympathy ...
Liz Brill
Friend
December 19, 2021
