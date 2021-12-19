Brenda Wyant
December 11, 1946 - December 17, 2021
Lifelong Greene County resident Brenda Shifflett Wyant moved to her eternal residence with Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021.
She was born on December 11, 1946, the daughter of Essie and Earl Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by siblings, Linda Dunnivan and Joyce and W.E. Shifflett.
Brenda celebrated 52 years as a loving wife to Wade Wyant. She was proud mom to Charles Wyant and his wife, Maggie. She dearly loved and was loved by two grandsons, Chase and Tucker. In addition, two sisters, Janet Andrews and Darnell Morris and husband, Randy, numerous nieces, nephews and friends are left to treasure her memory until we meet again. Brenda will be greatly missed.
The family appreciates your prayers and request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the charity of your choice
in Brenda's memory.
The family wishes to thank Malisa and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care during her brief illness.
A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2021.