Brian Nicholas Heffron
December 10, 2000 - December 15, 2021
Brian N. Heffron, 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, died tragically on December 15, 2021, in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Breaking many hearts and leaving a hole in the world that will never be filled again.
Born on December 10, 2000, in Tarpon Springs, Florida, at 4:57 p.m. he came screaming into the world at 8lbs 1oz, stealing his mother's heart with the sound of his first cry. He was the best friend and beloved son of Hailey Hansen, stepson to his best friend and stepfather, Kristopher Hansen, and son of Sean Heffron. He was preceded in death by his beloved great-grandfather, Melvin Richard Adrian; his idol, and beloved grandfather, James Alan Moore; and his beloved grandmothers, Anne Bem and Ruth Grover.
Brian served in the United States Marine Corps and was a college student at Colorado Mesa University with an undergraduate major in biology. He loved his mother and was never ashamed to admit to being a mama's boy. He loved his brother and sisters with all his heart, with one of the happiest days being the birth of his little brother Mason. Brian had the most beautiful smile and blue eyes that were matched by his free and boundless spirit. He loved serving and helping others in need, gave without question, loved without hesitation and lived each day as if there were no tomorrow. His laughter and charisma were infectious. His aspirations in life were to become a cardiologist, husband, and one day a father. God called Brian back to Heaven too soon and his legacy of love and laughter will forever live on perpetually until the end of time.
Brian is survived by his beloved mother, Hailey Hansen; stepfather, Kristopher Hansen; father, Sean Heffron; beloved sisters, Julianne Moore, Kaitlin Heffron, Alexandra Heffron, Madeline Heffron, and Hazel Heffron; brother, Mason Heffron; his beloved grandmother, Linda Bennett and step grandfather, Tyler Bennett.
Memorial and funeral services will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 1st Street Charlottesville, VA 22902, 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021. The officiant will be Jon Quesenberry, the interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Semper Fi & Americas Fund, donations may be mailed to 825 College Boulevard. Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 (http://www.thefund.org/
) to support our troops transitioning home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.