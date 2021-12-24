Menu
Brinley Claire Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Brinley Claire Jones

It's with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Brinley Claire Jones on December 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was the late daughter of Murray Jones and Shirley Spera.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Schubert Ouannass and son-in-law, Elmostafa Ouannass, of Quincy, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Hanaa 26, Adam 23, and Zahra 19; a boatload of nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Truly Scrumptious.

Brinley had a larger-than-life personality and lived life on her terms. Her resilience and grit served her well throughout her remarkable life. She was an avid reader, consummate speller, loved the arts and had an innate sense of style. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Va. For more details, please contact the Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 24, 2021.
