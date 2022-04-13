Menu
Broadus Walter Lohr Jr.
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
Broadus Walter Lohr Jr

Broadus Walter "B.W." or "Chief" Lohr Jr.,, 79, of Homestead Lane, Aroda, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. BW was born on May 4, 1942, in Madison County, the son of the late Broadus Walter Lohr Sr. "Buck" and Frances A. McDaniel Lohr.

B.W. was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, and served in the Army National Guard, and was employed at the Orange Madison COOP for over 30 years.

B.W. is survived by his wife, Betty Snow Lohr of Aroda; a daughter, Lynn Lohr Cox and husband, Richard, of Norfolk; a granddaughter, Lohryn Dakota Cox Wainwright and husband, Justin; a great-grandson, William Wade Hampton VI "Liam"; and a brother, Donald Ray Lohr of Madison.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Good Hope Baptist Church at Radiant with interment at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA
Apr
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Good Hope Baptist Church at Radiant
VA
