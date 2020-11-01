Menu
Bruce James Abbey
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Bruce James Abbey

May 18, 1943 - October 26, 2020

Bruce James Abbey, former dean of the Syracuse School of Architecture from 1990 to 2002, passed away on October 26, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a seven-year struggle with cancer.

While serving as dean he was responsible for curriculum reform, the renovation of Slocum Hall, and guiding the school to high national rankings. Born in Burlington, Vermont, on May 18, 1943, he was educated in public schools in Burlington and spent his senior year of high school in Rome, Italy, at the Liceo Ginnasio Statale "Giuglio Cesare" as an AFS-USA (formerly the American Field Service) exchange student. In 1961, he started his studies in architecture at Cornell University, where he received a B. Arch in 1966. He completed his graduate study at Princeton University, where he received a M. Arch. in 1971. He served as an architect in the Peace Corps from 1966 to 1969 in the Republic of Tunisia, first in in the Bureau of Public Works in El Kef and later in Bizerte, restoring and documenting mosques for the National Institute of Art and Archeology.

His professional office experience included working for Dan Kiley, Michael Graves, and GBQC architects. In 1974 he started an academic career at the University of Virginia, becoming Chair of the Department of Architecture and Associate Dean. In 1990, he moved to Syracuse as dean and professor, retiring from the faculty in 2016 as Emeritus Dean and Professor of Architecture in 2016. He taught architecture in Italy in Vicenza and Venice for the University of Virginia and in Florence for several years for Syracuse University as a Professor and director of the M. Arch II graduate program in Urban Design. He was a registered architect and a GSA Peer Professional. Beside maintaining a small professional architectural practice, he was a painter of watercolors, numerous drawings, and large scale murals.

He loved teaching students and was good at it. While he didn't claim to know everything, what he knew well, he shared. An architect, painter, writer, and educator, he worked hard at his craft. Travel was important, and his time as an AFS-USA foreign exchange student in Rome and later as a Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia exposed him to new cultures and languages that he brought to his teaching.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Rowe Abbey; his son, Jason James Abbey; daughter-in-law, Sally (Tusa) Abbey; granddaughter, Emily Spencer Abbey; and sister, Faith Nichols Abbey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to AFS-USA (formerly the American Field Service) or The Abbey Endowment for Global Engagement at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. We can think of no better way to acknowledge how important global exposure, travel, and interaction was to Bruce's life. A celebration of his life is being planned for October 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
A gentleman and a scholar, professor Abbey will be missed. It was a privilege to be his student. Receiving his criticism, full of wisdom and nuance in the craft and the arts of architecture and urban design was always welcome. My condolences to his family.
Fernando Pab&#243;n
Student
October 31, 2020
I'd like to express my condolences to Mr. Abbey's family. Professor Abbey was my primary thesis advisor in 2015 and I was very fortunate to have him while at Syracuse Architecture. Prior to my thesis year, I took his course on Le Corbusier; I was fortunate to listen to him during a few studio critiques. I worked on his exhibit and I am grateful to have learned from him directly. He had a wealth of knowledge and he graciously shared it. He was a gentleman and it was an honor having him be a part of my architectural education. I will always remember him.
Frank Fuentes
Student
October 31, 2020
Bruce was intelligent, talented and yet, extremely approachable: a truly genuine and generous person.
I met him in Florence through the Syracuse University program abroad where, over the years, he taught at the School of Architecture and I am the Coordinator of the Italian Dept.
He loved Italy and had a true passion for its culture in which he was naturally comfortable and at ease... he spoke Italian very well.
He was a dedicated professor who cared about his students and their learning experience abroad.
Outside of the academic context, we were also friends. Dinners and outings with Bruce and his lovely wife, Linda, with whom I also took a painting class, were good times spent together and those memories will always be cherished.
Addio to Bruce Abbey, an extraordinary person of great stature.
Loredana Tarini
Friend
October 31, 2020
A true gentleman, a good friend and gracious colleague. It was a pleasure to know him, walk the streets of Florence, Rome and Vicenza with him and to teach alongside him.
Bruce Coleman
Friend
October 30, 2020
Bruce inspired me when I was a student in my 20s at UVA. I was overjoyed when I realized he would be at Syracuse when I studied there 10 years later. He was a kind man and a thoughtful critic. I benefit from those lessons every day. I’m sad to hear of his passing, and hope you all can take comfort in knowing that there are hundreds, probably thousands of us out there whose work shows the benefit of his hand.
Alex Wing
Student
October 30, 2020
Dear Professor Abbey’s family,

My sincere condolences to you. Professor Abbey was a kind and thoughtful man. He was a great architect and teacher. I was his Teaching Assistant for a term in 2010 for Design when I was a graduate student in Syracuse. He was very kind to me, and mentored me not only in this role but as a student as well. I enjoyed watching him sketch over the students drawings, “Garage entrance always close to the kitchen, so it’s easy to bring the groceries in,” he said. He always spoke proudly of his son, who was also an architect. He gifted me a book “10 things I learned at Architecture school” as a goodbye present which I still have and my children browse through now. I was often thinking of reaching out to say hello to him, I wish I had sooner.

My condolences again to you, and will always remember this great man who felt like a father to me I a town where I had no family.

All best

Eileen Allaverdian
Eileen
Student
October 30, 2020
Dear Linda and family. I would like to extend my condolences. I know I met you both over the years but more recently I had a long conversation with Bruce regarding Grandpa Abbey and baseball. My mother saved several of your watercolors Linda and I admire them when I see them.

Your cousin Katie Royce Quinn
Katie Royce Quinn
Family
October 30, 2020