Buddy Wilmore HarrisDecember 29, 1947 - February 24, 2021Buddy Wilmore Harris, 73, of Charlottesville passed peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Buddy was born in Charlottesville on December 29, 1947 to the late Lutie Houchens and Reuben Harris Sr.Buddy is survived by his son, Benjamin Harris and his wife, Erin of Palmyra and their four children, Kingston, Delaney, Lucian and Kendrick.Buddy is also survived by his sister, Maudie Chisholm and her husband, Roy of Charlottesville.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Stokes Harris; his adopted father, Thomas Jefferson Davis and his one brother, Reuben Harris Jr.Buddy was a proud USMC Veteran having served from 1970-1974 having served in the Vietnam War. Active member of the American Legion, Marine Corps League, The Elks and was a professional Duck Pin Bowler. Buddy was a collector of antiques and loved to attend auctions with his wife in search of various historical relics or unusual finds.Buddy was a very loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. The best friend anyone could be privileged to have. Being extremely passionate of the wellness of all animals and one who would openly and genuinely assist any person who was in need in any way he was able.A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday March 5, 2021 at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Long officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to your local SPCA or Veterans' organization.