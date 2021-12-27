Menu
Caleb M. Pennock Jr.
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Caleb M. Pennock Jr.

November 18, 1924 - December 20, 2021

Caleb M. Pennock Jr., of Charlottesville, died on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born on November 18, 1924, in Norristown, Pa. His wife, Ruth, daughter, Gay, and granddaughter, Kimberly Pennock preceded him in death. His daughter, Janet R. Pennock of Longwood, Fla., and great-granddaughter, Mary Monroe of Staunton, Va., survive him.

Caleb graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Forest Management, after which he began his 42-year work for the Virginia State Department of Forestry. He held positions in Farmville, Warrenton, and Richmond before being promoted to Deputy State Forester in Charlottesville.

To further his career, he received a Paul Mellon grant to study advanced forestry at North Carolina State College. Cal was also awarded a Ford Foundation scholarship through the National Institute of Public Affairs to attend the University of Virginia. He retired January 1, 1991.

In high school, Cal was a member of the Orchestra and Marching Band. He was also a member of the Alpha Zeta Honorary Agricultural Fraternity at Penn State, a Mason, a founding member and past president of Parents and Friends for the Hearing Handicapped, past president of the Virginia Soil Conservation Society, Senior Center Investment Club One, Charlottesville Civitan Club and past Lt. Governor, Area 7 of Civitan International. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as both a Deacon and a Ruling Elder.

Cal was a World War II veteran. He was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and served on a LST (Landing Ship, Tank) in the Pacific Theater.

Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Caleb's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or Westminster Canterbury Foundation at 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Condolences may be shared with the family at Hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Pennock was the one who interviewed and recommended me for a job with the then Virginia Division of Forestry in early 1979. One of the memories you don't forget.
Fred X Turck
Work
January 6, 2022
Cal was a fine man. I had the great pleasure of serving with him on the Session at First Presbyterian Church. We will certainly miss his friendliness and sense of humor!
Jim Patterson
Other
December 28, 2021
