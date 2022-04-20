Carl Kenneth "Kenny" Mills
January 12, 1947 - April 15, 2022
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Carl Kenneth Mills, who we all knew as Kenny.
He passed away on April 15, 2022, with his family by his side, due to complications of diabetes.
Kenny was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Dock B. Mills and Mary Susan Meadows Mills. He was preceded in death by his father, Dock B. Mills; two brothers, Lester Mills and Pete Mills; and his grandson, Skyler Cooke.
Kenny was a high school graduate of Albemarle High School. He was the retired owner of Savon Carpet Cleaning Service. Kenny was a loving father, son, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Susan Mills; daughter, Stacey Mills Cooke; ex-wife, Valerie Daniels; sister-in-law, Nancy Mills; grandsons, Brent Cooke (Shelby Johnson) and Austin Cooke; as well as close cousins and friends; and two special friends, Billy and Carla Crawford.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice of the Piedmont, and the great doctors and caring nurses at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 20, 2022.