Carla Chapman



May 5, 1962 - March 5, 2021



Carla Bernadette Chapman died on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the predawn hours. Born on May 5, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Alvin Aljourn Chapman and the late Patricia Temple Haney Chapman.



Survivors include her sister, Laurie Chapman Blakey; her husband, Zirkle Blakey III; and her niece, Mary Elizabeth Blakey and her husband, C. Robert Dimitri; and her nephew, Nathaniel Jennings Blakey. She is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Carla was blessed with many special people in her life. Her "tribe" included Barbara (Whirley) Snow, Carol (Momma Mayhew) Mayhew, Rae (Rae Rae) and Larry Snow, and Robin Clore; they were always there for her. The family would like to thank Carla's personal caregivers for their dedication, advocacy, and love. Thank you to Tonya Jones, Angie Mettee, and Ruth Rodriguez.



Carla was an award-winning hairstylist and cosmetologist. Not only would she give you the best haircut of your life, she would entertain you, making you laugh until your belly hurt. She loved nature, music, her dogs, being physically fit, her family and friends, and giving to others, often sacrificing what she needed for herself.



A celebration of Carla's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Lydia's Barn at Evermore at Lydia Mountain, 13255 Dyke Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Road, South Salem, NY 10590.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.