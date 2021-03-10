Carla Bernadette Chapman died on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the predawn hours. Born on May 5, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Alvin Aljourn Chapman and the late Patricia Temple Haney Chapman.
Survivors include her sister, Laurie Chapman Blakey; her husband, Zirkle Blakey III; and her niece, Mary Elizabeth Blakey and her husband, C. Robert Dimitri; and her nephew, Nathaniel Jennings Blakey. She is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Carla was blessed with many special people in her life. Her "tribe" included Barbara (Whirley) Snow, Carol (Momma Mayhew) Mayhew, Rae (Rae Rae) and Larry Snow, and Robin Clore; they were always there for her. The family would like to thank Carla's personal caregivers for their dedication, advocacy, and love. Thank you to Tonya Jones, Angie Mettee, and Ruth Rodriguez.
Carla was an award-winning hairstylist and cosmetologist. Not only would she give you the best haircut of your life, she would entertain you, making you laugh until your belly hurt. She loved nature, music, her dogs, being physically fit, her family and friends, and giving to others, often sacrificing what she needed for herself.
A celebration of Carla's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Lydia's Barn at Evermore at Lydia Mountain, 13255 Dyke Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Road, South Salem, NY 10590.
Thinking about you, Laurie and family. As the weeks pass, may you feel comforted by happy memories and the everlasting love.
Merry Collier
School
May 24, 2021
Laurie Im sorry to hear about Carla's passing. You and your family have my deepest sympathy. Carla was a sweet person, always had that beautiful smile and hair. She was my kind of person and I'm gonna miss you girl.
Tanya Jones
March 24, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Carla´s passing. Heaven has received so many relatives of late. Know she is in the presence of our GOD and Savior . Remember the good times and memories. GOD bless.
Guy De Hooge
March 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy are with you and your family . Sending many hugs and prayers at this time.
Babs and Denis Tikson
March 21, 2021
Carla, I've been missing you and now, so many great memories. I had hoped to tell you something: You were RIGHT!!!
I never got my chance. Now you know. All our best thoughts go to you and your family. Especially Ozzie. I'd of taken him, in a heartbeat. I know it's a tough time. Just remember all the good times. You will always be my best hair-doer. Have a restful sleep, in peace. I miss you.
Rita Eppard
March 20, 2021
Laurie and Zirkle, Please accept our prayers at this difficult time. When the grief seems ready to envelop you, think of the good times, when Carla made you laugh until you thought you would cry. God bless.
Bob Bailey
March 20, 2021
My very deepest sympathies Laurie, Alvin and family! I was so sorry to hear about Carla's passing! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Jamey Pellegrino
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear carla passed.she was my good friend .we worked toghether doing hair.hung out .i loved her like a sister.she was always hear for me.she was the best person around.she will be missed dearly.rest in peace my friend.god is getting a great angel
Lisa Morris
March 16, 2021
LOVE YOU CARLA, ALICE AND LISA
March 15, 2021
I am shocked to see Carla passed away. We worked out together at Golds gym many years ago, she was an amazing athlete and good person. She will be missed.
Alan Higgins
March 15, 2021
In going through school with you, you will always be remembered as that funny lanky girl who always had a smile. The world was a better place having you in it but you will never be forgotten by those of us who were lucky enough to know you
Lisa Meeks-Eubert
March 12, 2021
Carla made a difference in the lives of many people, including myself. She was a great friend and will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Gayle Mowbray
March 11, 2021
Lisa morris
March 11, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy is extended to Carla's family.
Glenda Morris
March 11, 2021
Rest In Peace sweet Carla,You were 1 in a million.Smart ,Beautiful,Funny and so Compassionate.The Angels are Blessed that you have joined them .
Lisa Tilley
March 11, 2021
My Condolences to Alvin and the family.
Dennis Ward
March 11, 2021
We are praying for you. My deepest sympathies are with you, Laurie, and your dad. Your devotion to your sister was an example for all. ~Angie C. Mettee
Angie Mettee
March 11, 2021
I am so, very sorry for your lost. My prayers are with you. Carla was a wonderful person. I have very fond memories of her, with her witty personality and her beautiful smile.
Karen Frye-Banks
Classmate
Karen D Banks
March 10, 2021
My heart goes out to her family. I will aleays remember that big beautiful smile she always carried no matter where you see her you was always greeted with that contagious smile. May you rest in peace now my friend. Thoughts & prayers for ur family.
Sandy Mawyer
March 10, 2021
Carla was so fun, spunky, and honest. She was an inspiration to women everywhere. My live and prayers are with her loved ones.
Tracy Bizzarri
March 10, 2021
Alvin, sending thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Stephanie Parrott Haraway
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers!
Ruth(Edward) Wood
March 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Carla's passing.
Walker & Mary Breeden
March 10, 2021
We´re thinking of you during this difficult time. Thoughts, prayers, and love are sent your way.