Carleton Moon Luck Sr.
December 30, 1934 - December 13, 2021
Carleton Moon Luck Sr., 86, of Nellysford, Va., passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 after a long illness.
Carleton was born December 30, 1934 to James Malcolm and Florence Luck in Charlottesville, Va. After graduating from Lane High School, he went on to study Economics at the University of Virginia.
After graduation, he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps. He went on to enjoy a successful career in sales. He met Joan, and they wed in 1959, going on to have two children, Bud Luck and Joy Stallings. Carleton and his family lived in Arizona where he developed a love of the desert before moving back and settling in Charlottesville. Carleton was involved with a few clubs, including Cub Scouts and the Exchange Club.
Carleton had many hobbies, including photography, painting, electric trains, and Minic cars. But his greatest passion was antique cars, and two in particular: his 1977 Ford Bronco and his 1930 Model A Ford. He loved hiking, camping and surf-fishing, and his favorite thing to do was to take his Bronco out on the sands of Hatteras while all the other fishermen admired his cherished possession. He fulfillled a life-long dream of visiting Australia with Joan and hiking in the desert with his dog Julip. He enjoyed time with family, friends, and neighbors, and made friends everywhere he went. Carleton had a big and very generous heart.
Carleton was predeceased by his father, James Malcolm Luck Sr.; his mother, Florence Luck; and his brother, James Malcolm Luck Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Luck; daughter, Joy Stallings; son, Bud Luck and his wife, Anne; and grandchildren, Alyssa Luck and Adam Luck.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va., with the Rev. David Forney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carleton's honor to a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home
201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.