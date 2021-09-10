Carlice McKinley McGlothlin Jr.Carlice McKinley McGlothlin Jr., 74, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 11, 1946, to the late Carlice McKinley McGlothlin Sr. and Anna Rebecca Louise Keene McGlothlin. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Schloe and Sylvia Taylor.He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou McGlothlin; sons, Carlice McGlothlin, III and wife, Patty, Wesley McGlothlin and wife, Cindy, Brian McGlothlin and Anne Coffman, and Neal McGlothlin and wife, Julie; brother, Wayne McGlothlin; sisters, Cathy Smith, Linda Smith, Jo Mills, Betty Marcus, Wanda Dawson, Sue Dean, and Sharon Dean; grandchildren, Chasidy Reese, Clayton McGlothlin, Nathan McGlothlin, Casey Dowell, Brandon McGlothlin, Destinee McGlothlin, Taylor McGlothlin, Makayla McGlothlin, and Levi McGlothlin; and great-grandchildren, Michael McGlothlin, Kiley Dowell, Annabelle Hitt, Jayce McGlothlin, Waylon Dowell, Silas Dowell, Adeline McGlothlin, Lively Sloan, Weston McGlothlin, August Reese, Bowen Dowell, and Leonidas Reese.A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bible Holiness Church and Elkton, Va., with interment at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. Pastor Brent Gabbard will officiate. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church.