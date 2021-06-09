Sandy was my best friend in grade school. It was always fun to visit the DeKay family because Sandy, Susan and Mr. and Mrs. DeKay always made me feel like part of the family and at the same time an honored guest. If ever there was such a thing as a Great American Family, it was the DeKays. Years later, at my Mom´s memorial, Sandy and I reconnected and we´ve stayed close ever since. I cherish her friendship. I´ll always remember Mrs. Dekay´s laugh, her kindness and her generous loving spirit. It has been a privilege to know her. Deepest condolences to Sandy, Susan and loved ones. She was well loved and cared for by Sandy and family and she will be watching over them until they meet again.

Jan Chaffin Friend June 10, 2021