Carolyn Bosta Warrick



April 15, 1945 - December 31, 2021



Carolyn B. Warrick, 76, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, Va., her home for the past 5 years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C.M. Warrick and parents, Joseph and Beulah A. Bosta, Hampton, Va.



Carolyn was a lifelong learner and avid reader with an extensive library, which she generously donated to WCBR. Carolyn held a doctorate degree from the College of William and Mary and served as a school psychologist for the City of Hampton Schools for many years.



Carolyn is survived by her sister, Shirley B. Wendell of Charlottesville, Va.; brother, William A. Bosta (Gail) Richmond, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol Williams (Marvin) of Portsmouth, Va.; stepchildren, Channing Warrick Guvernator (Chris) of Onancock, Va., and Harry Lee Warrick of Virginia Beach, Va.; four step grandchildren, Luba, Quint, Lana, and Priya Guvernator; niece, Blair B. Setnor (Shane) of Atlanta, Ga.; and nephews, Bryan G. Bosta (Marla) of Falls Church, Va., and Jeffery Williams of Portsmouth, Va.



The Rev. Elaine Tola will officiate the Celebration of Life service in WCBR's Chapel on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Diane Kingsbury will provide the music and a reception will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the UVA Cancer Center, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or WCBR Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 6, 2022.