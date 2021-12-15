Cary Richard BuckCary Richard Buck, age 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on December 9, 2021, due to natural causes. Born in Byrd Mill, Virginia, to Ethel May Perkins Buck and John Richard Buck, Cary served active duty in World War II with the United States Navy. Upon honorable discharge he embarked upon a career with Virginia Telephone and Telegraph Company, initially as an installer and retiring as an engineer. Cary retired in his late 50's to pursue his passions of hunting and fishing.Cary is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elnor Pauline Bishop Buck; his children, Carey Alison Waite (John) and David Brian Buck (Patricia); and grandchildren, David Anthony Buck (Brian Gilbert) of Jupiter, Fla., and Jason Michel Beach of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his brother, David Carroll Buck; nephews, Herbert A. Moore Jr. (Nancy), Cary D. Buck (Marie), and Larry K. Buck (Joyce); nieces, Jerry A. Herron (Alex), Victoria A. Howard, Stephanie D. Bickers, and Beth Brokwell (Troy); and special friends, Elmer and Joyce Roberts.Cary was preceded in death by his father, John Richard Buck; mother, Ethel May Perkins Buck, Bernice May Bickers (James), and Lois Leone Dollens (Jeremiah); and brother, Paul Kendal Buck (Phyllis).Cary was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman and an engineer at heart. He walked to the top of Sharp Top Mountain at the age of 75 and continued to enjoy hunting and fishing at the age of 93.In lieu of funeral services, the family will have a memorial visitation after the holidays, to be announced. Funeral services are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.