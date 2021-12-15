Menu
Cary Richard Buck
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
Cary Richard Buck

Cary Richard Buck, age 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on December 9, 2021, due to natural causes. Born in Byrd Mill, Virginia, to Ethel May Perkins Buck and John Richard Buck, Cary served active duty in World War II with the United States Navy. Upon honorable discharge he embarked upon a career with Virginia Telephone and Telegraph Company, initially as an installer and retiring as an engineer. Cary retired in his late 50's to pursue his passions of hunting and fishing.

Cary is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elnor Pauline Bishop Buck; his children, Carey Alison Waite (John) and David Brian Buck (Patricia); and grandchildren, David Anthony Buck (Brian Gilbert) of Jupiter, Fla., and Jason Michel Beach of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his brother, David Carroll Buck; nephews, Herbert A. Moore Jr. (Nancy), Cary D. Buck (Marie), and Larry K. Buck (Joyce); nieces, Jerry A. Herron (Alex), Victoria A. Howard, Stephanie D. Bickers, and Beth Brokwell (Troy); and special friends, Elmer and Joyce Roberts.

Cary was preceded in death by his father, John Richard Buck; mother, Ethel May Perkins Buck, Bernice May Bickers (James), and Lois Leone Dollens (Jeremiah); and brother, Paul Kendal Buck (Phyllis).

Cary was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman and an engineer at heart. He walked to the top of Sharp Top Mountain at the age of 75 and continued to enjoy hunting and fishing at the age of 93.

In lieu of funeral services, the family will have a memorial visitation after the holidays, to be announced. Funeral services are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Elinor and family, So very sorry to hear of Cary´s passing. There is a void in the lives of many who have had the pleasure of knowing and working with him. May you sense our Lord´s loving presence today and always. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Wally Quast
Work
December 16, 2021
Dave, Pat, & Family: I´m so sorry for the loss of Mr. Buck. But I have to think of what a wonderful, long life he led. He had a good career, a loving wife & family, and all those animals to hunt!. Just know that you are in my thoughts & prayers. Love you, Sharon
Sharon K. McCauley
December 15, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO ALL OF THE FAMILY...I WORKED WITH CARY FOR MANY YEARS AT THE PHONE COMPANY...HE WAS ALWAYS A NICE KIND MAN....FAMILY REMEMBER ALL THE GOOD TIMES YOU SHARED....BLESSINGS AND LOVE...LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS...
LESSIE SIMS
December 15, 2021
David, Pat and Family...sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. What a great, long life he had and shared with all of you and others that knew him. I hope his memories will bring smiles to your faces. He always seemed to have a smile to share. With sympathy, David
David Sloan
December 15, 2021
