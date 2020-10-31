Cary S. "Chub" Walsh
One of the finest human beings to ever walk this earth has now departed it. Chub Walsh died on October 29, 2020, with family by his side.
He was born on December 18, 1929. He weighed ten pounds at birth, earning him the nick-name "Chubby", which stayed with him throughout his life.
He lived his entire life in Scottsville, leaving only when he was in the Navy, where he spent four years serving on the U.S.S Roosevelt.
Chub enjoyed riding motorcycles and spent many days traveling with a group of friends. He also enjoyed horses and loved helping his nieces and nephew learn to ride.
He was a bluegrass fan and never missed an opportunity to attend a concert with his friends.
He retired from the Centel Telephone Company after more than 40 years of work. Upon retirement, he volunteered for several years with Meals on Wheels.
Chub was preceded in death by his parents, Cary W. and Sallie Mae Walsh; an infant brother, Randolph; a nephew, Todd Tucker; and his beloved sister, Shirley W. Tucker.
He is survived by his nieces, Beverly MacLeod, Sallie Tucker (Jeff), and Ellen Nicely (Terry); great nieces, Maria Lebovich (Andy), Meghan Mongold (Jonathan), and Cora Morris (Brandon); great great-nieces, Olivia Nicely and Emily Mongold; and great great-nephew, Chase Mongold.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers who lovingly cared for him the last years of his life, Betty Marshall, Kristy Haley, Faye Moneymaker, Teresa Beahm, and Velma Townsend.
As per his wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity
. No flowers, please, as per his request.
.
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.