Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cathey Scott McCann
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Cathey Scott McCann

Cathey Scott McCann passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Cathey's family moved around early in her childhood, eventually settling in Richmond, Virginia where Cathey graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University as a Paralegal. After a few years in the legal field, Cathey decided to pursue a career in nursing, which was her true vocation. She graduated from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) with her BSN. Cathey was a talented nurse who cared for patients at MCV, St. Mary's Hospital, Lynchburg General Hospital and UVA Medical Center. Her areas of expertise included emergency department, the recovery unit and nursing supervision. Cathey's co-workers remember her remarkable empathy for them and for her patients, her love of corny jokes, her comforting touch, and her words at the end of every huddle, "go forth and heal". Cathey was a friend of Bill W. for almost 30 years. She looked forward to traveling the Caribbean Islands with her husband.

Cathey was preceded in death by her father, Irwin Scott and her dogs, Phoenix Rayn and Cool Hand Luke. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 16 years, Ed McCann, and their dog, Stella Bella, who live in Nelson County.

The family would like to express their thanks for the extraordinary care given by the MICU and palliative care teams at Lynchburg General Hospital.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cathey's honor to your local dog rescue.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Cathey was my best friend for all of grade school. I am sharing a photo from our early scouting days.
Virginia (Spotty Ligon) Vroegop
March 21, 2021
I remember lots of fun times on West Ave & at St. James´s with Cathey. So very sorry for your loss.
Ginny Fleming Biggs
March 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Jerline Simpson
March 16, 2021
To Craig and Cathey´s family, I´m so sorry for your loss. We grew up together as kids and church family. May Cathey Rest In Peace.
Lynn Welton
March 16, 2021
jm so sorry ed for your loss and also our loss my thoughts and prayers r with u love u from the boss lady
juanita walter
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results