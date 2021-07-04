Menu
Cathy Ward
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
Cathy Ward

September 18, 1948 - June 29, 2021

Cathy Clark Ward, 73, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on June 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Nelson Clark Jr., and Frances Clark Fix. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; her sister, Carolyn Clark Durham; Constance Abell and her husband, James; and her brother, Hugh Nelson (Buddy) Clark III, and his wife, Gail, of Crozet. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Harold Ward. She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Rose Clark. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cathy graduated from Albemarle High School in 1966. Her professional career was definied by a host of roles in the administrative sector.

Her greatest talent was caring. In fact, her persona was defined by caring for others. Regardless of an existing obligation or demand, when Cathy was needed, she was there to offer support. That is best demontrated in the relationship that she had with her daughter, Jennifer. Without Cathy, there will be a painful emptiness in the lives of those closest to her. There is a beautiful statement written by author, Mitch Albom, which stated, "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the pureset love can find on earth." This was so painfully true when Jennifer looked into Cathy's eyes; and it was equally true when anyone saw her smile.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Moriah, United Methodist Church, in White Hall, Virginia, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Allan Follett officiating. The family would like to offer their expressions of thanks to both the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont and Crozet Family Medicine for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Lung Association.

American Cremation Society
Published by Daily Progress from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Mount Moriah, United Methodist Church
White Hall, VA
We are sorry for your loss. I know Cathy will truly be missed by many.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Crickenberger
Family
July 9, 2021
Jennifer, I am so sorry for your loss. May god bless you.
Linda Harris/ Niece of John and Betty Brooks
July 6, 2021
Cathy was a beautiful woman and a great friend. We knew each other thru school and we stay in touch through the years. Her sweet Jennifer was the one reason she had that beautiful smile and her loving her thru the years. I will miss my special friend and I will always be here if Jennifer should need anything. My prayers to the entire Clark family. Cathy got her heavenly wings and now be watching over her sweet Jennifer an her sisters and brother. God bless take care
Lucy McCauley
July 5, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Cathy´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to her family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
July 5, 2021
I enjoyed working with Cathy at State Farm and obituary is true- I know how much love she had for Jennifer and family.
Robin Hester
July 5, 2021
Our sympathies go to all who knew and loved Katy Ward.
Patrick & Joyce Wyers.
Friend
July 4, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! Cathy and I always just picked up where we left off as far as our talks, they were few and far between but I hope she knew how much I cared for her. I can say shoulda, coulda, woulda but it´s my fault, I only wish I would have taken the time to stop by or call her, when she was on my mind. Will be praying for peace and comfort for you Jennifer. Know that I´m only a phone call away for anything you need.
Tammy Coleman
Family
July 4, 2021
Jennifer...I want to say how much I respect you for the care and love you have shown for your mom. She was always so proud to call you daughter and much appreciated all the kind things you did for her. We would all do well to have a daughter like you.
Anita
Friend
July 4, 2021
Jennifer...What a beautiful tribute to your mother! You described her perfectly and made me know I will never have another friend like Cathy. I'll remember her often and miss talking and laughing with her on the phone. I hope you find comfort in memories of your dear, sweet mother.
Anita
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry for Cathy's family and friends. I remember well Cathy,Connie and their dad. Great family and a loss for all of us.
William Raines
School
July 4, 2021
Dear Buddy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Buddy, I know how much your sisters and whole family mean to you and I am thinking of you and your family. I think I only met Cathy once or twice and maybe one of them was when Tyler was playing for you at a game at Albemarle. Your sisters were so kind and friendly. They made me feel like 'family'. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I wish you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Take care. Sincerely, Jack Jones
Jack Jones
July 4, 2021
I wish I could wrap you up and take this pain away! I am so sorry you are having to experience this loss Buddy, Jennifer and your families.
Elaine Clark
July 4, 2021
Dearest Carolyn, Our condolances for the loss of your sister. We both know the pain of losing someone so dear. We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
JANET S WOODS
Other
July 4, 2021
