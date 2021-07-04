I´m so sorry for your loss! Cathy and I always just picked up where we left off as far as our talks, they were few and far between but I hope she knew how much I cared for her. I can say shoulda, coulda, woulda but it´s my fault, I only wish I would have taken the time to stop by or call her, when she was on my mind. Will be praying for peace and comfort for you Jennifer. Know that I´m only a phone call away for anything you need.

Tammy Coleman Family July 4, 2021