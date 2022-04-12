Charles Edward BeasleyCharles Edward Beasley, 71, of Barboursville, died on Sunday April 10, 2022, in Charlottesville. Born on December 2, 1950, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Elwood Beasley and Georgianna Lamb Beasley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Charlene Beasley. Charles worked as a painter for many years and he loved Bluegrass Music.He is survived by his sister, Mary Arlene Miller and husband, Tim, of Barboursville; two brothers, Carroll Beasley of Madison Run, and Randy Beasley of Locust Grove; two stepsons, Michael Brown of Buckingham, and Charlie Brown of Orange; special friends, Steve Shifflett, Doris DuLac, Judy Baugher, and Mike Johnson; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Eddie Deane will officiate.