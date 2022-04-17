Charles M. "Tod" Oliver
July 8, 1932 - January 18, 2022
Charles M. "Tod" Oliver was born on July 8, 1932, to William A. and Mary Maud Oliver in Champaign, Illinois. He passed on January 18, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a short illness.
Tod Graduated from Western Kentucky State University, University of Missouri, and Bowling Green State University (Ohio).
Tod's Education turned out to be an interesting transition from Physical Education to Journalism to a PhD in English. He taught at Ohio Northern University for 27 years. His specialty was in the works of Ernest Hemingway. With this interest, he became internationally known, authoring a number of books as well as contributing significantly to the other authors on Hemingway. He served for 13 years as the Editor of The Hemingway Review, a scholarly publication of the Hemingway Society. His love of the classics was carried forward in a second-hand book business from 1986-2014. The favorite of his own books, he would say, is the one he wrote commending others to the joy and rewards of careful, thoughtful reading.
One of the highlights of his career was when he and his wife, Helen, spent time in Switzerland. Tod was invited to teach at the American College of Switzerland in Leysin Village. The sabbatical gave him 18 wonderful months of incredible views of the Alps to the East and picturesque towns around Lake Geneva to the West with accompanying food and drink among Europe's best.
Tod is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Mark (Steve), Kent, and Karl (Henrietta); sister, George Ann Kelly, and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring in Carbondale, Colorado.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Piedmont or charity of ones choosing. Condolences can be sent www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.
Teague Funeral Service
2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.