Charlotte C. SpencerCharlotte C. Spencer, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence.Born on February 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Lula K. Chisholm. Also preceding her in death were her devoted husband, James (Buck) Spencer; sister, Madie and her husband, Charles "Billy" Proffitt; and brother, Clarence (Slug) and his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Spencer.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Pat" Payne and her husband, Pete, of Charlottesville; sons, Michael "Stan" Spencer and his wife, Lucy, of Louisa, and James "Ricky" Spencer and fiancée, Becky, of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Tracy Casarez and husband, David, Corey Payne, Andy Spencer, and Megan Spencer; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Payne, Sean Casarez, Damien, Devin and Cammy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.As a lifetime resident of the Woolen Mills, she enjoyed people watching and hosting guests from the comfort of her front porch. In addition, Charlotte retired from Centel as a telephone operator and clerk. Many may remember her sweet demeanor.A special thank you goes out to her niece, Pennie Davis, and to Becky Harlow, for their love, help and support.A private graveside for family will be held in Riverview Cemetery. In her memory, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.