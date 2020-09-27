Charlotte Maria Bowen
September 14, 1931 - September 20, 2020
Charlotte Maria Bowen (nee Roller), 89, of Charlottesville, completed her life's journey on September 20, 2020, with family by her side at Hospice for the Piedmont.
She was born on September 14, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Marie (nee Karner) and Frederick Roller. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Max, and husband of 46 years, Leon.
She is survived by her son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Shelby; grandsons, Alex and Zach; her brother, Otto, and numerous dear friends.
"Chuckie", as her family and friends knew her, grew up on the north side of Chicago in walking distance to Lincoln Park and the harbor from where she cruised Lake Michigan on her sailboat, Escape. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Journalism. During and after college she traveled the country with her childhood friends, Betty, Ann, and Barbara. She also traveled to Europe with her mother in 1958 to visit family in Germany, Austria, and Hungary.
She worked as an assistant editor for Hospitals: the journal of the American Hospital Association at the AHA headquarters in Chicago until joining Project Hope in 1960 for the maiden voyage of the hospital ship, Hope. She served as a medical secretary on a year-long humanitarian mission to Indonesia and Vietnam. She met her husband-to-be aboard Hope, and they were married a year later in Chicago.
The newlyweds moved to Charlottesville in 1963, where Leon became the Chief Medical Technologist at Martha Jefferson Hospital and she a copy editor for the law publishing firm, the Michie Company. The couple served the community through participation in the Lion's Club and Dogwood Festival Board. From 1982 until her retirement, Charlotte was the Assistant to the Editor for the academic journal New Literary History at the University of Virginia. In retirement she adored her grandsons and enjoyed spoiling them with trips to Jak'n Jill for shakes and the ice cream shop for cones, traveled the Caribbean, and later became the reigning queen of bingo at Rosewood Village. She will be greatly missed from all the lives she touched.
A celebration of life and graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlotte's honor to Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org/giving
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). Friends may send condolences at www.hillandwood.com
.