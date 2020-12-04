Christopher John Mendosa
June 6, 1943 - November 30, 2020
Christopher John Mendosa left this world for further exploration and adventure the evening of November 30, 2020, due to complications of cancer.
A man of passion, creativity, and immense intellect he was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Lawrence Mendosa; and brothers, David and Lanny.
Chris is survived by his son, Loren Mendosa (Emily); stepdaughter, Sena Magill (Tyler); grandchild, Ollie; former wife and current friend, Pam Mendosa; brother, Patrick Mendosa; nephews, Michael, Patrick, Jordan, Anthony, and Nicholas Mendosa; nieces, Nicole Marcum and Mallory Clawson; grandniece, Samantha Mendosa; cousins, Robin Rickerhauser and Nikki Simpson in California, and a huge extended family of choice in the Shannon Farm community.
Chris grew up in Fresno, California, studying Political science at UCLA. A creative and free thinker, he moved to Nelson County, Virginia, to become a member of Shannon Farm in the early 1970's helping to found Heartwood Design where for many years he created beautiful handcrafted cabinets and furniture. Chris spent his life thinking of ways to try and make the world a better place. In the early years this entailed experimenting with better environmental building practices, straw bales and water as insulation, alternative energy and passive solar options. Later in life this focus shifted to building sustainable society models leading him to create what he called High Order Anarchy and Avanti Transnational LLC was born (Avantimedia.org
). Chris was a true believer in consensus and developed Avanti to bring together what he believed could be a revolutionary change to governmental structure. Chris was also a great lover of music listening to the works of Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Anthony Ortega, and other great jazz artists.
Chris led a life of adventure, laughter and love. He leaves behind memories of passionate conversations, deep caring and a wicked sense of humor. He was not someone who cared much for material possessions so in lieu of flowers, please donate to the cause that is as close to socialism and the betterment of all as you can find.
Due to Covid 19 there will be a small interment at Shannon Farm followed by a Zoom gathering from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, to share memories and stories.
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.