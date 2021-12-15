Cindy Lou Deane
May 26, 1962 - December 9, 2021
Cindy Lou Deane, 59, of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Cindy was born on May 26, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., to Earnest and Gladys Williams. She had seven sisters, Rose, Connie, Ruby, Linda, Brenda, Pam, and Tammy. Cindy loved sharing memories of growing up surrounded by her big family. Her family loved attending church together and were longtime members of Southside Church of God in Charlottesville, Va.
Cindy graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1980. In 1984, she welcomed her son, Michael J. Burgess. Cindy went on to meet Ashby Gaines Deane, and the two were together for 30 years, married on August 29, 2008. Cindy's favorite roles were being a wife, mother, and grandmother, as she was immensely proud of her family. Cindy worked as an accountant for most of her life and was employed at Kappa Sigma Fraternity Fund, in Charlottesville, Va., for nearly 20 years.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Earnest James Williams; and sisters, Ruby Harvey, Brenda Tate, and Linda Staton. Cindy is survived by her mother, Gladys Williams; husband, Ashby Gaines Deane; son, Michael Burgess; stepson and his wife, Ernie and Autumn Deane; grandchildren, Isaiah Burgess, Ashby Burgess, Allie Burgess, Kayden Deane, and Kailonna Deane; and sisters, Rose Williams, Pam Williams, and Tammy Williams. Cindy will be best remembered by her friends and family for having a great sense of humor and having a heart of gold.
A family night will be held for Cindy on Thursday, December, 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hill & Wood Funeral Service, 201 1st Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22902. A church service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Southside Church of God, 1800 Avon Street Extended, Charlottesville, VA 22902. There will be a graveside service immediately following the church service at Monticello Memorial Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.