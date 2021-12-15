Menu
Cindy Lou Deane
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Charlottesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Cindy Lou Deane

May 26, 1962 - December 9, 2021

Cindy Lou Deane, 59, of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, peacefully at her home.

Cindy was born on May 26, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., to Earnest and Gladys Williams. She had seven sisters, Rose, Connie, Ruby, Linda, Brenda, Pam, and Tammy. Cindy loved sharing memories of growing up surrounded by her big family. Her family loved attending church together and were longtime members of Southside Church of God in Charlottesville, Va.

Cindy graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1980. In 1984, she welcomed her son, Michael J. Burgess. Cindy went on to meet Ashby Gaines Deane, and the two were together for 30 years, married on August 29, 2008. Cindy's favorite roles were being a wife, mother, and grandmother, as she was immensely proud of her family. Cindy worked as an accountant for most of her life and was employed at Kappa Sigma Fraternity Fund, in Charlottesville, Va., for nearly 20 years.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Earnest James Williams; and sisters, Ruby Harvey, Brenda Tate, and Linda Staton. Cindy is survived by her mother, Gladys Williams; husband, Ashby Gaines Deane; son, Michael Burgess; stepson and his wife, Ernie and Autumn Deane; grandchildren, Isaiah Burgess, Ashby Burgess, Allie Burgess, Kayden Deane, and Kailonna Deane; and sisters, Rose Williams, Pam Williams, and Tammy Williams. Cindy will be best remembered by her friends and family for having a great sense of humor and having a heart of gold.

A family night will be held for Cindy on Thursday, December, 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hill & Wood Funeral Service, 201 1st Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22902. A church service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Southside Church of God, 1800 Avon Street Extended, Charlottesville, VA 22902. There will be a graveside service immediately following the church service at Monticello Memorial Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville
Dec
17
Service
10:00a.m.
1807 Avon St. Extd., Charlottesville
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy was such a kind person, and certainly impacted my life in a positive way. She will be missed.
Gaven Blundon
Work
January 10, 2022
My condolences to the family. Cindy was always a pleasure to work with and someone you could always count on for a laugh and a smile.
Justin Hansen
Friend
December 16, 2021
Prayers for the family.
John Shifflett
December 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Patricia seay
December 15, 2021
To Rose and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you.
Linda Aldridge
December 15, 2021
Ernie and family, I am sorry to learn of Cindy´s passing. I send my thoughts and prayers to all.
Chuck Wood
School
December 15, 2021
