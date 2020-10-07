Cindy Newsom
Cinday Newsom, 64, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was at peace at her home at the river, which was her paradise, as well as being a Sunday school teacher for Nomini Baptist Church, where she enjoyed spreading the word of God. Cindy was also very passionate about the three mission trips and work she did in Africa with Mission Link International.
She is survived by her daughter, Angel Carrasco (Michael McCormick); sons, Austin Newsom and Alan Newsom (Rachael Newsom); grandchildren, Sophia, Ethan, Aiden and Owen; brother, Robert Honaker; sister, Laura Stevens; and nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October, 10, 2020, at Welch Funeral Home- Montross Chapel. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Link International at missionlink.org
in Cindy's memory or flowers may be sent to the family.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.