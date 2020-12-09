Clarence Elddridge AllenDecember 5, 1944 - December 20,2020Clarence Eldridge Allen, 75, answered the Master's call on December 5, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.Born on December 20, 1944, to the late Herman H. Allen and Flora Jane Brown Allen, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.Clarence was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and was employed by S. L. Williamson.Clarence leaves behind two sons, Clarence Allen Jr. "Pete", and Joseph Allen "Joey"; three sisters, Gladys Fleming, Clara Gray and Alice Jeffries; one brother, Clifford Allen; two sisters-in-law, Jane Allen and Edith Allen, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Allen Cemetery, Schuyler.Anyone wishing to view may do so from 12 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel.All Covid-19 precautions will be observed and face coverings and social distancing will be required.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel (434-263-4097).