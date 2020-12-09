Menu
Clarence Elddridge Allen
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
Clarence Elddridge Allen

December 5, 1944 - December 20,2020

Clarence Eldridge Allen, 75, answered the Master's call on December 5, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.

Born on December 20, 1944, to the late Herman H. Allen and Flora Jane Brown Allen, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Clarence was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and was employed by S. L. Williamson.

Clarence leaves behind two sons, Clarence Allen Jr. "Pete", and Joseph Allen "Joey"; three sisters, Gladys Fleming, Clara Gray and Alice Jeffries; one brother, Clifford Allen; two sisters-in-law, Jane Allen and Edith Allen, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Allen Cemetery, Schuyler.

Anyone wishing to view may do so from 12 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel.

All Covid-19 precautions will be observed and face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel (434-263-4097).

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Allen Cemetery
Schuyler, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Clarence's passing. He worked with us for many years at S.L.Williamson. He was the last of the "Shipman men", who were an integral part of our business. Steadfast and reliable men like Clarence do not come along very often. He will be missed.
Shawn Mooney
December 10, 2020
When I met uncle clarence so many years ago he was so full of fun and I like him right away I wllhaveallthe memories and think of hhimfondly rih
Fannie wood
December 10, 2020
You will be Truly missed.
Lisa Morgan
December 9, 2020
