Clarence Preston ValentineDecember 31, 1958 - September 12, 2021Clarence Preston Valentine, 62, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1958 to his parents, Edgar Valentine and Ruby Browning.Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Valentine. He is survived by his wife, Doris Gale Valentine; daughter, Jess Valentine; mother, Ruby Browning; and three sisters, Garnette Sullivan (Bill), Pamela Bappert (Raymond) and Cindy Davis (David).A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.