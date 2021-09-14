Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Preston Valentine
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
Clarence Preston Valentine

December 31, 1958 - September 12, 2021

Clarence Preston Valentine, 62, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1958 to his parents, Edgar Valentine and Ruby Browning.

Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Valentine. He is survived by his wife, Doris Gale Valentine; daughter, Jess Valentine; mother, Ruby Browning; and three sisters, Garnette Sullivan (Bill), Pamela Bappert (Raymond) and Cindy Davis (David).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ruby and family, I was so very sorry to hear about Preston. Seems like yesterday we were neighbors and friends. Thinking about all of you and praying for you. Valerie Mills Daniels
valerie daniels
Friend
October 16, 2021
Hey there Gail sorry for your loss. Sorry this so late.(I am Ronnies friend)
Hiram S Shifflett
September 27, 2021
Gale We are So Very Sorry for Your Loss. You are in our Thoughts and Prayers. Sending You Lots of Love and Hugs and Prayers to you. Fonda, Earl, and Shirley.
Fonda Herring
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results