Oh how our heart aches to lose a dad as dear as you! You were our friend, pawpaw, handyman, mechanic, and the list goes on and on. God called you home so soon, we wish our time together could have been much longer. It brought a smile to our face to see you giving all of your advice for our new home. Now we will forever have you with us once we move. We know you are looking down on us laughing at the mistakes we make when you could have done it perfectly. I'm sure you are in Heaven right now working on something, work was your passion! When we see a Chevrolet cruising around we will definitely think of you. You will forever be in our hearts until we meet again. We love you dad!

Crystal and Cj Hubbard Family September 29, 2021