Clay Allan Hubbard
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Clay Allan Hubbard

Clay Allan Hubbard, 61, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born on April 23, 1960, in Charlotteville, Va.

He is survived by his mother, Serena Diane Byers Hubbard; wife, Sherileen Woodward Hubbard; daughter, Clarrissa Mae Thompson and husband, Fred; son, C.J. Hubbard and wife, Crystal; brothers, Robin Hubbard and significant other, Evelyn Deane, all of Ruckersville, Jeff Hubbard and wife, Wina, of Madison; sisters, Diane Aylor and husband, Paul, of Barboursville, Sandy Hernandez and husband, Christopher, of Ruckersville, Debbie Wolford and husband, Mike, of W.Va.; grandchildren, Alyssa Morris, Quinten Morris, Zoey Hubbard, and Ivy Hubbard; special friends, Buddy Paul Jenkins, George Marshall Jr., and Billy Bice; and special fur babies, Minnie and Pearl.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Wearing a mask is mandated.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
Madison, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
My condolences to the Hubbard family sorry for your loss sending my prayers
austin fisher
November 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Russell Gaines and Family
October 6, 2021
Sorry to hear about clay. He was always thought so highly of. Sherileen I know you will miss him . If you need anything or to talk fine me a call . Love pat harlow and carlton
Pat harlow
Friend
October 2, 2021
I am not sure how many pages it would take to write of Clay's Thoughtfulness, Kindness and Always The Care He took to think of Our Family, He always checked on us to see how we are, what we needed, just as C.J. and Jeff, we feel like family, Sherileen, I enjoyed the Sunday afternoon talk's, We feel so BLESSED to have you all as part of life and Clay is just one of a kind, they just do not come with Heart's as Special as his to often, It put a big smile on Wayne's face to tell Clay stories, and see him laugh, so now THEY ARE BOTH SMILING looking down on us With Heartfelt LOVE TO YOU ALL MAY OUR LORD CARRY YOU AND GIVE YOU COMFORT, Ann, and Family
Kathy Morris
September 30, 2021
CJ, Crystal and the Hubbard Family, Our hearts are deeply saddened to hear Of the sudden passing of your father,Clay. People always say "Like father like son" and if this is true, your father must have been a very caring ,loving, wonderful man. We know that he will be missed by ALL that knew him. If there is anything we can do, we are just a phone call away . May God bless you and your family and give you all the strength you need to move forward . WITH LOVE, STEVE & RITA
Steve and Rita
September 30, 2021
I´m so sorry , you guys are in my prayers ,
Terry Herring
Friend
September 29, 2021
Prayers for peace, comfort and comfort to the family.
Janet Banks Frye
Family
September 29, 2021
Oh how our heart aches to lose a dad as dear as you! You were our friend, pawpaw, handyman, mechanic, and the list goes on and on. God called you home so soon, we wish our time together could have been much longer. It brought a smile to our face to see you giving all of your advice for our new home. Now we will forever have you with us once we move. We know you are looking down on us laughing at the mistakes we make when you could have done it perfectly. I'm sure you are in Heaven right now working on something, work was your passion! When we see a Chevrolet cruising around we will definitely think of you. You will forever be in our hearts until we meet again. We love you dad!
Crystal and Cj Hubbard
Family
September 29, 2021
Ivy Hubbard
Family
September 29, 2021
Ivy Hubbard
Family
September 29, 2021
Pawpaw I love you I wish you were still here. I hope you are having a good time in heaven! Love Ivy
Ivy Hubbard
Family
September 29, 2021
Pawpaw, Thank you for being such a good pawpaw to me and Ivy over the years. You were always funny and loved to joke around. I'm thankful for the time that I did have with you and all of the memories that you have made for me to look back on. You would always find a way to help someone when they needed your help. You were always so serious but a nice man who was willing to help anybody with anything. I'm sad that you had to go so soon but I know that you are in a better place now. Until we meet again you will forever be in my heart.
Zoey Hubbard
Family
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Clay and Homer were good friends and met thru work at Allied Concrete and he was a pallbearer at Homers funeral 5 years ago. Homer and Clay were 2 great men. I guess now they are hanging out in heaven and getting the job done. Thoughts and prayers to Clays family. God look out for Clays family in the weeks and months and years to come. You now have a guardian angel to watch over you all.
Terri Evans
Friend
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry. You and your family are in our prayers.
Daniel & Tammy Frazier
September 29, 2021
