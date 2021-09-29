Clay Allan Hubbard
Clay Allan Hubbard, 61, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born on April 23, 1960, in Charlotteville, Va.
He is survived by his mother, Serena Diane Byers Hubbard; wife, Sherileen Woodward Hubbard; daughter, Clarrissa Mae Thompson and husband, Fred; son, C.J. Hubbard and wife, Crystal; brothers, Robin Hubbard and significant other, Evelyn Deane, all of Ruckersville, Jeff Hubbard and wife, Wina, of Madison; sisters, Diane Aylor and husband, Paul, of Barboursville, Sandy Hernandez and husband, Christopher, of Ruckersville, Debbie Wolford and husband, Mike, of W.Va.; grandchildren, Alyssa Morris, Quinten Morris, Zoey Hubbard, and Ivy Hubbard; special friends, Buddy Paul Jenkins, George Marshall Jr., and Billy Bice; and special fur babies, Minnie and Pearl.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Wearing a mask is mandated.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.