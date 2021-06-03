Menu
Cleveland Thomas Michie Jr.
Cleveland Thomas Michie Jr.

Cleveland Thomas Michie Jr., 62, of Charlottesville, Va., died on May 20, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of the late Cleveland and Jerry Michie Sr.

A memorial Service be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pilgram Baptist Churchwith interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Pilgram Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
43 Entries
May you all be comforted by our Savior at this time and always.
Regina Grady-Christmas
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mr. Michie will be dearly miss with his sassy smile and jokes. I always looked forward to seeing him. He brought a smile to my face every time I say him and I hope I returned the favor. May you rest in peace and prayers for your loved ones.
Faith Walker
June 11, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences. Cleveland was a very kind and funny man who always wore a bright smile. It was always a pleasure seeing him working at UVA... He will be missed.
Nellie Bowling
Work
June 10, 2021
Mr. Michie you will be missed a thousand times over. You have been a true inspiration to all. Between your grace and positive attitude the world lost a star. It was always a pleasure serving you. I look forward to meeting you in Heaven. Fly high my friend!
Carmella Dowell
Other
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family, may God keep you in His care during this time of sorrow
Debra Fortune
Friend
June 7, 2021
I was saddened to read about Tommy´s passing. Take your Rest, thank you for the everlasting memories of one of Charlottesville´s Most Memorable Gentleman always with a smile that would light up any dark place!!
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
Friend
June 6, 2021
Brenda and family, It hurt my heart to hear about the passing of Tommy. Although it has been many, many years the last I saw him, he still had that beautiful smile and a funny moment to share. I know he´s missed tremendously already. He´s resting now.
Becki
Friend
June 5, 2021
I am saddened to hear about Cleveland´s passing. I remember when I first met and interacted him during my high school days that his smile was so captivating and indelible. I can still see his gorgeous and beautiful smile that brightened any room and uplifted anyone´s spirit. His unforgettable smile and kindness will forever fill my heart. I offer my condolences to the Michie family and hope you find strength, peace, and comfort in God during this time of sorrow; remember to cherish the wonderful memories of your loved one. Cleveland Thomas Michie, Jr. will truly be missed, but never forgotten.
C. Williams Mendy
June 5, 2021
From all the OGs of Westhaven Hardy Drive. 70´s era hes and shes we GOT U Cleveland and Tommy. Remember the Wall, Big Children, Little Children Parks, Mr. Carey, the Rec, Sprinkler, Basketball court, Page Street Wall, W&W, Riot, Washington Park, Happy Day @ UVA. We all that remembers you, you were a part of our community and our lives. Our friend you will be missed. Keep smiling
Westhaven Apartments Community
Friend
June 5, 2021
Condolences to the Michie Family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings Be Upon You
Sandra Brown
June 5, 2021
A lovely man who's heart was as big as his smile. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully my precious friend.
Madelyn Coles
Friend
June 5, 2021
Tommy I will always remember that smile
Vanetta Price
Friend
June 5, 2021
My condolences to the Michie Family.
Benee Marshall
Friend
June 5, 2021
My love, hugs and prayers go out to the Michie Family. Tommy is always with you and is your angel now. I love you all! -Nikki
Nakisha "Nikki" Smith
Friend
June 4, 2021
My Friend, I am sadden thou your spirit is everlasting. Real doesn´t just happen....Real is something you had to work hard to become...Real is something you had to work hard to remain. For everything you have represented, I am proud and grateful to have known you, Cleveland. Rest in strength, my friend. We will meet again....and we will be getting our Laugh On once again...
Vera Darlene Washington
Friend
June 4, 2021
Condolences to the Michie family and friends, RIP Tommy
Dianah Farrar
June 4, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family, Tommy you were an incredible man very respectful kept a smile on your face as well as others. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten I have many memories of you and the laughter and fun we had. Rest up my dear friend I´m going to miss you
Bridgette (Pooh) Barbour and family
Family
June 4, 2021
Prayers to the family!
Deirdre Haywood
Friend
June 4, 2021
My Condolences and prayers to the Michie family and friends.
Florine Burton
Work
June 3, 2021
May God send peace and comfort to the family of Tommy. He was a truly genuine spirit and strong man. He will be forever in the hearts and minds of those he met.
Isaac Brown
June 3, 2021
rest well my buddy miss seeing you around town had good time at the 711when you came in always made me laugh . you was a great person so rest on my buddy .job well done
Elander walker
Friend
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Clevelands passing my deepest sympathy to the family
Hermina Jones
June 3, 2021
Condolences to the family. Will miss you my friend and Rest In Peace
Philip Dowell
Friend
June 3, 2021
To the Michie family, may God give you comfort and peace during this time. May God bless you all.
QuarTrina Humes
June 3, 2021
Sending love and condolences to the family. Tommy will always be remembered. Rest easy my friend.
Della Morris
June 3, 2021
Tommy U will forever b in my heart and I will forever miss u
Georgette Shelton
Family
June 3, 2021
Condolences to the family. My heart is saddened of the loss Cleveland Jr. Now he is with us parents in heaven.
Ruth Williams
Friend
June 3, 2021
Dear Family: Our sincere condolences and prayers. He was a steadfast and loyal friend who will be sorely missed.
Cindy Jones Stratton
Friend
June 3, 2021
"He is our strength during the time of trouble." Cleveland grew up in our neighborhood. He was well mannered. May God be with the family during this time. The Nightengale's
R. W. Nightengale/family
June 3, 2021
My prayers, condolences, and love to the family. RIP my Tommy!!
Toni Williams - Carter
Friend
June 3, 2021
I knew Mr. Michie from around the community in Charlottesville. I so appreciated that whenever I saw him he had a huge smile and kind word to say. My condolences to his family and friends.
Ellen
Other
June 3, 2021
Too Lisa and family! You all have my prayers and condolences!
Frances Carter
Friend
June 3, 2021
I will always remember Cleveland as a person who loved the Lord, cared for people, and told great stories. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Your friend
Work
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. I remember him so well from days at Golds Gym. I loved and knew quite a few of his family members. I know he will be greatly missed. I am so sorry for his family and large extended family. God Bless you all,
Liz Barnes
June 3, 2021
To the family I am sending my love and prayers
Wayne and Theresa Williams
Friend
June 3, 2021
Will miss you, all ways a great friend. God bless your family.
Charles vest jr
Friend
June 3, 2021
I´m so very sorry to the family for your loss. I pray that God will continue to give you strength in the days to come.
Willie Dickerson
Other
June 3, 2021
My Condolences to the Michie family..Cleveland was a great guy. He always had a smile on his face. May you rest in God's peace my friend
Gina Wells Flynn
Friend
June 3, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Constance Coles
Friend
June 3, 2021
Worked with cleve at uva hosp and found him to be just a joy to met and work with him he willbe missed my deepest heartfelt sorrow for your loss keep your hands in God hands and he will get you ease.your pain in days to come
Fannie Wood
Work
June 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Valerie Jean Laury
Friend
June 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wanda E Lucas
Family
June 3, 2021
HAVE REST MY BROTHER MAY THE LORD WATCH OVER YOU.
Locia Arnette
Friend
June 3, 2021
