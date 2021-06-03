I am saddened to hear about Cleveland´s passing. I remember when I first met and interacted him during my high school days that his smile was so captivating and indelible. I can still see his gorgeous and beautiful smile that brightened any room and uplifted anyone´s spirit. His unforgettable smile and kindness will forever fill my heart. I offer my condolences to the Michie family and hope you find strength, peace, and comfort in God during this time of sorrow; remember to cherish the wonderful memories of your loved one. Cleveland Thomas Michie, Jr. will truly be missed, but never forgotten.

C. Williams Mendy June 5, 2021