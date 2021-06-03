Cleveland Thomas Michie Jr.
Cleveland Thomas Michie Jr., 62, of Charlottesville, Va., died on May 20, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of the late Cleveland and Jerry Michie Sr.
A memorial Service be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pilgram Baptist Churchwith interment at Oakwood Cemetery.
Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 3, 2021.