Clifford Ivan Napier Jr.
1950 - 2020
Clifford Ivan Napier Jr.

January 29, 1950 - November 27, 2020

Clifford Ivan Napier Jr. "Sonny", age 70, of Charlottesville, Va.,died on November 27, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.

Born on January 29, 1950, in Charlottesville, he was the son of Clifford I. Napier and Florence L. Cole. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Napier; his stepfather, Lee Ramsey; and sister, Nancy Napier. Sonny was the owner of Sonny's Tree Service of Charlottesville, Va.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda, of Charlottesville; his mother, Florence Cole of Charlottesville; his stepfather, Robert Cole of Charlottesville; his son, Shannon Napier and his fiancée, Laura, of Fluvanna, Va.; daughter, Tammy Napier of N.C.; stepsons, Kenneth Lucord of Louisa, Va., and Chris Gray, of Charlottesville; many grandkids and great-grandkids; a special granddaughter, Stacey Wiseman of Louisa, Va.; a sister, Frances Station and her husband, Buster, of Scottsville, Va., and a great number of friends.

Mr. Napier's visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Service in Charlottesville.

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
I have so many hunting and fishing memories that Sonny and I shared over the years. He was my best friend and I will miss him. I will cherish all our memories. My thoughts and prayers are with Shannon and the family.
Butch (Big I)
November 29, 2020