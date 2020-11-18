Clodomiro OlivieriClodomiro Olivieri, 88, of Pratts, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Countryside Nursing Home. He was born on June 26, 1932, to the late Raymond Olivieri and Diega Ortiz Olivieri.He is survived by daughters, Helen Marks and husband, Joel, of Madison and Lydia Cruz of N.Y.; sister, Sara Planas; grandchildren, Jillian Behrmann, Sandra Behrmann-Driver, Thorne Driver, Meredith Schwartzmiller, Jason Schwartzmiller, Rachel Behrmann Pruitt, Joey Pruitt, Maggie Zayas, and Leslie Donato; and great-grandchildren, Meagan Zayas and Olivia Driver.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Pastor Joel Marks will officiate.