Coleman L. Tinsley



Coleman L. Tinsley born April 9, 1940, entered eternal rest on March 7, 2022 at his home in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He is survived by his wife, Jane Burton Tinsley; his son, Michael Coleman Tinsley; daughters, Carla Spicer (Carlton) and Carol Johnson-Ford (Allen). He was preceded in death by daughter, Sonya Tinsley and sons, Percy Johnson and Uzziah Yisreal (Richard). He was also preceded by his parents, siblings and a grandson, Kevin Granderson. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Phillip Carter will officiate.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 4, 2022.