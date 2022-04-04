Coleman L. Tinsley born April 9, 1940, entered eternal rest on March 7, 2022 at his home in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He is survived by his wife, Jane Burton Tinsley; his son, Michael Coleman Tinsley; daughters, Carla Spicer (Carlton) and Carol Johnson-Ford (Allen). He was preceded in death by daughter, Sonya Tinsley and sons, Percy Johnson and Uzziah Yisreal (Richard). He was also preceded by his parents, siblings and a grandson, Kevin Granderson. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Phillip Carter will officiate.