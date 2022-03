Collins SnyderCollins Snyder, 94, husband of the late Joanna George and beloved by his family, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, of natural causes.He is survived by his committed partner of the past seven years, Patricia Moody; as well as his sons, George, Baird, and Henry; and grandchildren, Laura, Charlie, Harry, Baird, Kate, Helen, Scott, George, and Lizzie.Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, www.williamsfuneralhomes.com