Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connie Eubanks
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
Connie Eubanks

January 11, 1951 - May 27, 2021

In the early morning hours on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the gracious and almighty Lord whispered in the ear of Connie Coltrane Eubanks and called her home to her eternal rest. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 11, 1951, the 2nd of three children to Jule and Elneta Coltrane, who preceded her in death.

She attended public schools in Albemarle County and was a 1969 graduate of Albemarle High School. She retired from the Follett Corporation after many years of service in 2009.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at New Green Mountain Baptist Church, with a viewing held one one hour to the service. Arrangements by Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, Richmond, Va. www.wilsonafs.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Green Mountain Baptist Church
7259 Porters Road, Esmont, VA
Jun
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Green Mountain Baptist Church
7259 Porters Road, Esmont, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Glenda Cavanaugh-Brooks
June 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Glenda Cavanaugh-Brooks
June 6, 2021
Connie and that recognizable laughter and smile will be greatly missed! Sending love and prayers to the entire family.
Jeanne Carter
Family
June 3, 2021
Condolences to the family. Know that I haven't forgotten my Esmont family. Will miss Connie.
Ricky Randolph
Friend
June 2, 2021
Condolences to the family. We will miss Connie's big smile.
George & Pamela Harris
Family
June 2, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Connie´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to her family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
June 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to Connie's family and friends. She was so full of life,it is difficult to realize she has passed.
William Raines
June 2, 2021
Those we love are always with us, in our hearts and thoughts, for as long as there's memories Connie will live on for ever in your hearts. She was one in a million I enjoyed our conversation and cherished the loved she had for her family my prayers go out for you all.
Denise Starks-Bell
Friend
June 2, 2021
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF CONNIE'S PASSING....SENDING LOVE AND SYMAPTHY TO ALL OF THE FAMILY...TRUST IN GOD....ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS AND FAMILY...
LESSIE N SIMS
June 2, 2021
Condolences Sent To The Family From The Albemarle High School Class Of 1969
Alice Hill
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results