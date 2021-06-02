Connie Eubanks
January 11, 1951 - May 27, 2021
In the early morning hours on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the gracious and almighty Lord whispered in the ear of Connie Coltrane Eubanks and called her home to her eternal rest. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 11, 1951, the 2nd of three children to Jule and Elneta Coltrane, who preceded her in death.
She attended public schools in Albemarle County and was a 1969 graduate of Albemarle High School. She retired from the Follett Corporation after many years of service in 2009.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at New Green Mountain Baptist Church, with a viewing held one one hour to the service. Arrangements by Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, Richmond, Va. www.wilsonafs.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 2, 2021.