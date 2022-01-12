Constance Clark AbellDecember 21, 1946 - January 9, 2022Constance Clark Abell passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022.Connie was born on December 21, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., daughter of the late Hugh Nelson Clark II and Frances Clark Fix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Rose Clark and Cathy Clark Ward; and her dear nephew, Troy Durham.Connie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Abell; her daughter, Amy Abell Farina (Tony); her son, Clark Abell (Kathy); her sister, Carolyn Durham; her brother, Buddy Clark (Gail); her four grandchildren whom she adored, Jack Farina, Luke Farina, Lucy Abell and Eleanor Abell; her nieces, Jennifer Ward, Hope Farrar, Sherry Lambert and Wendy Scharer; and her nephew, Joe Clark.Connie graduated from Albemarle High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart that same year. She was a devoted wife and mother and took immense pride in caring for her family, her home and her church. When the kids went off to school, she went back to work and continued in different roles in education from Murray Elementary to Henley Middle and then on to the University of Virginia, where she enjoyed a 30 year career spanning the years her daughter attended and then later her grandson.Connie was a lifelong member of Mount Moriah United Methodist Church where she served in numerous leadership positions over the years. She recently told one of her caregivers that there was much more work for her to do at church. If you've been to a church dinner at Mount Moriah, hopefully you were lucky enough to enjoy one of Connie's rolls. They were legendary.Connie's family would like to thank the caregivers who helped care for her at home and most recently at Blue Ridge Adult Care Home.A graveside service will be held at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, 4524 Garth Road, Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest that donations be made to the church she loved, where there is "more work to do"! Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 220, White Hall, VA 22987.