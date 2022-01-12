Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Constance Clark Abell
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Constance Clark Abell

December 21, 1946 - January 9, 2022

Constance Clark Abell passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Connie was born on December 21, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., daughter of the late Hugh Nelson Clark II and Frances Clark Fix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Rose Clark and Cathy Clark Ward; and her dear nephew, Troy Durham.

Connie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Abell; her daughter, Amy Abell Farina (Tony); her son, Clark Abell (Kathy); her sister, Carolyn Durham; her brother, Buddy Clark (Gail); her four grandchildren whom she adored, Jack Farina, Luke Farina, Lucy Abell and Eleanor Abell; her nieces, Jennifer Ward, Hope Farrar, Sherry Lambert and Wendy Scharer; and her nephew, Joe Clark.

Connie graduated from Albemarle High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart that same year. She was a devoted wife and mother and took immense pride in caring for her family, her home and her church. When the kids went off to school, she went back to work and continued in different roles in education from Murray Elementary to Henley Middle and then on to the University of Virginia, where she enjoyed a 30 year career spanning the years her daughter attended and then later her grandson.

Connie was a lifelong member of Mount Moriah United Methodist Church where she served in numerous leadership positions over the years. She recently told one of her caregivers that there was much more work for her to do at church. If you've been to a church dinner at Mount Moriah, hopefully you were lucky enough to enjoy one of Connie's rolls. They were legendary.

Connie's family would like to thank the caregivers who helped care for her at home and most recently at Blue Ridge Adult Care Home.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, 4524 Garth Road, Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest that donations be made to the church she loved, where there is "more work to do"! Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 220, White Hall, VA 22987.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church
4524 Garth Road, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
Sorry For your loss. My prayers are with you an your family. May she rest in God's hands now.
Judy McCauley
January 15, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wayne & T.C. Clark
Family
January 14, 2022
Dear Jim and family, and Buddy and family,
I was sorry to hear about Connie. She is in a better place - it is the ones left behind who hurt. I hope that warm memories will fill in for the pain soon. She was always so kind to me and always smiling when we would meet up.
You all are in my heart and prayers.
Cecilia Jones Kimata
Friend
January 13, 2022
My sympathy goes out to all her family. She was not only a hard-working colleague in the math. department but also a dear friend. She kept track of everyone's birthday and put a treat on our desks to find when we came in. She was always helpful when we needed assistance in the office. She was an all-around great person and friend.
Charles Dunkl
Work
January 13, 2022
My heart felt sympathy for Connie´s passing. And know that I´m thinking of you all. Connie was a pleasure to work with and be her co-worker. Honorable and dedicated.
Mary Cline
Work
January 13, 2022
I will always remember Connie for her unforgettable smile sitting at the receptionist desk in the UVA Mathematics Department. Connie was the first to try to help, and she always did so in a wise and friendly manner. Her passing is a great loss.
James Rovnyak
Work
January 13, 2022
We remember Connie with great affection. She was a true friend and colleague in the Department of Mathematics. Many of us recall the times she pulled us through difficulties -- often of our own making -- with comforting cheerfulness!
Jennifer and Thann Ward
Work
January 13, 2022
Although, I did not know Connie may she rest in peace.
Linda Harris
January 13, 2022
Many thoughts and prayers to her family. Connie was such a beautiful person. Our sons enjoyed many hours of playing baseball together and were good friends. She always had a smile and kind words to share. RIP
Jean Wagner
January 12, 2022
Jimmy, I am so sorry to hear of Connie's death. Beverly called and told me today. I will not be able to attend the funeral tomorrow, but send my love and prayers to you and the family. Know that you are in my prayers!
Sandra B Hancock
Family
January 12, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Connie´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to her family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
January 12, 2022
Jim and Carolyn, I was very sorry to hear of Connie´s passing. May God be with you and your families during this most difficult time.
Bruce Baldwin
Friend
January 12, 2022
Amy, we are so sorry for your loss. Your family will be in our thoughts and Prayers during this very sad time. The Lingle's are always here for you .
DARRIN LINGLE
Friend
January 12, 2022
Jim and family, We were so sorry to hear of Connie's passing. She was a wonderful person. We always looked forward to seeing her when we came back to Mount Moriah. Praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Jan & Pat Ryan
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry I wont be able to attend, but I thought so highly of Connie and just found out today she had passed on. What a delightful person she was, so kind and so generous to those all around her. She so loved her children, Jim and grandchildren who I know will miss her terribly. Your were a beautiful person inside and out. Rest in peace Ms. Connie until we meet again.
mary margaret schaus
January 12, 2022
Dear Jim, Amy, Clark, Carolyn, Buddy and family, I am so very sorry to hear that Connie passed away. My heart goes out to your family. I know she is in a better place now and enjoying time in heaven with her parents, Rose, Cathy, and Troy. She was always so kind and pleasant to me when I saw her in Crozet and always asked how my Dad was doing when he was alive. I know she will be sorely missed by all of you all and the rest of her family and friends. I wish you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Take care.
Jack Jones
Friend
January 12, 2022
Jim and family - I am so sorry to hear of Connie's passing. I do believe that Connie is now enjoying all of Heaven's benefits. She was a lovely person inside and out. I will certainly miss her in this life, but will see her in the next life. Praying for you and all of your family.
Brenda Canody Martin
January 12, 2022
It was a great honor for me to have taken care of Connie for a short time. She was a real lady and I enjoyed the stories she had to tell. I will miss her.
Claudia Johnson-Van Hoose
January 12, 2022
Sorry to hear of Connie's passing. I know you find comfort in the life she modeled as one of the many "local" folks who help make the community the wonderful place it is and, the life she lived as a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
Dan Falwell
School
January 12, 2022
Jim and Families So sorry to hear of Connie's passing. I went to school and graduated with her. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Lucy McCauley
January 12, 2022
Jim and family, so very sorry to hear about Connie's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this time. We know she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara and Ronnie Vanderveer
Friend
January 11, 2022
Jim, so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. I know she will be deeply missed by your family and all that knew her,she always seemed happy everytime l run into her out. If its anything we can do for you let us know,God bless
Robert&Dinah Adcock
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results