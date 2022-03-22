Constance Pinyoun Gamble
Constance Pinyoun Gamble passed away on March 20, 2022. Connie had been living in Wooster, Ohio, for the last three years, in the Brookdale community.
She is survived by her children, Allison Kelley and Harry Gamble, their spouses, Edward Kelley and April Gamble, and four grandchildren, Fiona and May Kelley and Sophie and Henry Gamble. A loving sister to Susan Jordan, Roy (Rol) Pinyoun, Kathy Kelly, and Jeffrey Pinyoun, Connie is also survived by her longtime companion, George Martin of Charlottesville.
Born in Cleveland in 1940 to Constance and Roy Pinyoun, Connie grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Needham Broughton High School. She went on to attend Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina before completing a master's degree in education at the University of Virginia. A resident of Charlottesville for fifty years, Connie was a beloved second grade teacher who spent most of her career at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School, in Ivy. Known for her generosity, optimism, and curiosity, Connie loved to travel. She filled her home with friends and family, music and laughter, and vibrant conversation. An avid walker and gardener, Connie relished being close to nature. Her own nature brought out the best and the beautiful in all those she touched.
The family is planning to organize a celebration of Connie's life, to be held this summer in Charlottesville. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones are invited to make offerings to causes or charities that remind them of Connie's love and light.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.