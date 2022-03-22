Menu
Constance Pinyoun Gamble
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH
Constance Pinyoun Gamble

Constance Pinyoun Gamble passed away on March 20, 2022. Connie had been living in Wooster, Ohio, for the last three years, in the Brookdale community.

She is survived by her children, Allison Kelley and Harry Gamble, their spouses, Edward Kelley and April Gamble, and four grandchildren, Fiona and May Kelley and Sophie and Henry Gamble. A loving sister to Susan Jordan, Roy (Rol) Pinyoun, Kathy Kelly, and Jeffrey Pinyoun, Connie is also survived by her longtime companion, George Martin of Charlottesville.

Born in Cleveland in 1940 to Constance and Roy Pinyoun, Connie grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Needham Broughton High School. She went on to attend Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina before completing a master's degree in education at the University of Virginia. A resident of Charlottesville for fifty years, Connie was a beloved second grade teacher who spent most of her career at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School, in Ivy. Known for her generosity, optimism, and curiosity, Connie loved to travel. She filled her home with friends and family, music and laughter, and vibrant conversation. An avid walker and gardener, Connie relished being close to nature. Her own nature brought out the best and the beautiful in all those she touched.

The family is planning to organize a celebration of Connie's life, to be held this summer in Charlottesville. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones are invited to make offerings to causes or charities that remind them of Connie's love and light.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
Ms. Gamble was not only my 2nd grade teacher but my neighbor for most of my childhood. I knew her for her kindness to others and passion for teaching. She will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with her loving family.
Amy Nichole Stewart
March 23, 2022
My heart is very sad to hear of the loss of dear Connie. I worked with her for many years at Meriwether Lewis. She was our constant sunshine. She always had that beautiful smile for everyone. She will be truly missed.
Diana Kennedy Brown
March 22, 2022
