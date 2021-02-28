Cornelia Page Hamilton Lahey, 94, of Vero Beach, Florida, died on February 22, 2021, after a short illness.
Toots was born on December 31, 1926, in Richmond, to John Hamilton and Santie Anderson Hamilton (later Butler). During the Depression she was raised on her grandparent's farm in King and Queen County. During World War II she helped her mother and stepfather, Carr S. Butler (who Toots called Partner), operate a boarding house in West Point.
Toots graduated from West Point High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Longwood University. She was selected for a full scholarship to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts and graduated with a Master of Social Work degree. She worked in both social services and psychiatric social work in Roanoke, Charlottesville, Warsaw and Saluda, Virginia, and Mattoon, Illinois. As a teenager she was a waitress and usher at the Chautauqua Institution, and she was delighted to return as a guest 65 years later.
She met her future husband, Thomas Harold Lahey, a clinical psychologist, while serving her social work internship in Chicago. They were married in 1953, and spent the first three years of their marriage in Marion, Virginia before moving to Charlottesville where all three of their sons were born.
Never fully retired from social work, Toots loved spending time with people. She could charm the most difficult man, woman or dog. She joins several of her dogs in the next life and leaves behind Maxine.
A former member of the Albemarle Archaeological Society, her ability to recover an arrow head in her younger years was the envy of any relic hunter. She was a faithful member of the Community Church of Vero Beach.
Toots was predeceased by her husband; both of her brothers, William and Bryson Hamilton; one son, Thomas Hamilton Lahey, and a niece and a nephew.
Surviving are her sons, Richard Lahey (Wendy Herdman) of Tidwells, Virginia, and William Lahey and Guthrie Paca with whom she lived. Also surviving is one grandson, John Lahey of Tidwells, Virginia.
Future services are planned at the Community Church of Vero Beach with committal at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Community Church of Vero Beach or the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.
I was so sad to learn of Toots' passing! She was a staple at the pool in Vista Royale & a wonderful person to spend time chatting with! Sincere condolences to her entire family!
Diane Zadnoff
May 3, 2021
Bill, I am so very sorry to read about the passing of your dear Mother. I can see that she was a lady of strength, resilience and determination, with a good side helping of fun and compassion. Sending you and your family my condolences from Charlottesville.
Arleen Yobs
March 8, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She and my mother, Violet (Ritchie) Morgan, were best friends at Longwood, and Tootsie was a name I heard frequently during my childhood, always mentioned fondly! My deepest condolences to you all.
Jim Morgan
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. We were neighbors for many years in Charlottesville and have missed her dearly when she moved to FL. She and Tom would take a walk around the neighborhood nearly everyday and we so enjoyed talking with this wonderful couple. Toots was a hoot, to be sure and now she and Tom are together again. Sending our heartfelt condolences.
Diana and Jim Salmon
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Toots at the Thomas Jefferson Health District. She was a special person.